Lamar Odom Reaches out to Ex Khloe Kardashian During Emotional Rewatch of 'Khloe & Lamar'

Lamar Odom spent his Thursday afternoon reminiscing on his time with ex-wife Khloe Kardashian. The former NBA star reached out to the Kardashian sister amid E! Network's every episode ever marathon of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and all of its spinoffs leading up to the final season premiere this month. "It's crazy how time flies," Odom said. "This is the Lamar Odom, Khloe marathon so I just wanted to say, give a shout-out to E! for giving me the opportunity. Shout-out to my ex-wife, Kris Jenner, Kim [Kardashian] for giving me the opportunity to cross over. I'll never forget the day I got married on TV. I get a little bit emotional watching it."

He thanked the family again in his caption, adding, "Khloe & Lamar Marathon My show with my ex wife I want to thank [Kris Jenner} [Khloe Kardashian] [Kim Kardashian] [Rob Kardashian] [Kourtney Kardashian] for taking me in and loving me without judgement - y'all gave me family and for that I am forever grateful," he wrote. "Thanks [E! Entertainment] for the marathon," he closed.

Khloe & Lamar ran for two seasons and unfortunately, like their show, their marriage too was short-lived. Lamar and Khloe married in 2009 after dating for just one month. They eventually divorced in 2013. In other non-Kardashian-related news, Odom is in the middle of prepping for his celebrity boxing match with former teen pop sensation Aaron Carter.

The two have been seen exchanging words over social media ahead of their scheduled fight, which will be on June 12. "Don't get scared, you got until the 12th. I heard you was a streetfighter? What streets, my guy? I don't know that the streets of Beverly Hills count?" Odom taunted. "You're not tough. But when they're waking you up on June 13, you'll see what I mean." He continued in the caption saying, "Woke up and decided to bless [Aaron Carter] with some advice. Hope your [sic] training hard bro, I am." He went on to thank his team for helping him get ready. "Shout out to my managers [savvy girl consulting] they keep me working, training and focused. Shout out to [sh0t by gavino] for making sure Im ready everyday for training. Shout out to [official Decatur Boxing] for getting me back in shape and pushing me to my limits."