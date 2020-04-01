Coronavirus: Lakers Announce All Players Are Symptom-Free After 2 Players Tested Positive for COVID-19

The Los Angeles Lakers are now showing signs of being 100 percent healthy. After two players tested positive for coronavirus two weeks ago, the team announced that all of their players are now symptom-free, according to ESPN. The Lakers had all players tested after it was revealed that four Brooklyn Nets players tested positive for COVID-19. The Lakers played the Nets on March 10, which was one day before the league suspended the 2020 season.

“Following four Brooklyn Nets players testing positive for COVID-19, because Los Angeles Lakers’ players were exposed to them during our game against the Nets on March 10, our team physicians and public health officials recommended coronavirus testing for the players,” the Lakers said in a statement at the time. “We learned today that two Lakers players have tested positive. Both players are currently asymptomatic, in quarantine and under the care of the team’s physician.

“All players and members of the Lakers staff are being asked to continue to observe self-quarantine and shelter at home guidelines, closely monitor their health, consult with their personal physicians and maintain constant communication with the team.

“The health and well-being of our players, our organization, our fans, and all those potentially impacted by this situation is paramount. As always, we appreciate the support of our fans, family and friends, and wish everyone affected by this virus a speedy recovery.”

Lakers guard Alex Caruso explained to ESPN the testing procedure and he said the experience is not very comfortable.

“The thing I think people aren’t realizing is how serious of an ordeal this is and that it’s not to be taken lightly,” he said. “Everybody said the test is uncomfortable, and it pretty much was. They just stuck a Q-tip through your nose to the back of your mouth.”

This news comes on the heels of the Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell being cleared by doctors after testing positive for coronavirus last month. Despite players recovering, there’s no telling when or if the 2020 NBA season will resume. If they can play this year, it’s possible the games will be played without fans, which is something Lakers star LeBron James doesn’t want.

“What is the word ‘sport’ without ‘fan’?” he said on the Road Trippin podcast, per the Orange County Register. “There’s no excitement. There’s no crying. There’s no joy. There’s no back-and-forth. There’s no rhyme or reason. You want to go on the road and dethrone the home team because of their fans, and vice versa. And that’s what also brings out the competitive side of the players, to know that you’re going out on the road in a hostile environment, and yes, you’re playing against the opponent in front of you, but you really want to kick the fans’ (butts) too.”