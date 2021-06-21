La La and Carmelo Anthony Make Appearance Together Amid Split News

✖

Just a few days after La La Anthony filed for divorced from Carmelo Anthony, the two seem to be on good terms. The former couple, who were married for 11 years, were both seen at their son, Kiyan's, basketball game in Miami, Florida. Photos that were taken of the pair highlight that they willingly chose to sit near each other, giving an indication that the two are fine.

In the pictures TMZ posted, Anthony is wearing a white bucket hat with with a nude tank top and matching nude sweatpants, paired with white sneakers. As for Carmelo, he rocked a Juneteenth shirt with orange shorts, a backwards hat and a pair of Jordans with high-top socks. According to the outlet, even though Anthony was the one who filed for divorce, sources are saying that the decision was amicable and that their 14-year-old son is their main focus as they navigate co-parenting.

Anthony filed for divorce in New York and stated it was due to irreconcilable differences. Insiders told the outlet that the two have been separated for a while now but remain good friends after 16 years together. As they navigate this process, the former pair simply want to make it as smooth of a transition for their son as possible. Although the couple are incredibly private people, it was reported in 2017 that they split after Carmelo had allegedly cheated on her, and two years later in 2019, Anthony referred to her marriage as "strained."

A little over a week before she filed for divorce, Anthony spoke with PopCulture and seemed to be in high spirits as she manages her busy schedule. Although she is remembered for her MTV VJ days back in the early 2000s, the actress, business woman and host has gone on to do a number of things. However, she did note that she does miss the Total Request Live (TRL) days from time-to-time and stated how grateful she was for the opportunity. "It's funny, I do miss them. When I was on TRL, I was working. My job was so much fun, but you woke up, you go to work and now looking back, I'm like, 'Wow. That was an incredible job,'" she explained.

"I mean, to be in the middle of thousands of kids every day in Times Square to bring in New Years eve live in the middle of Times Square," she added. While she's thankful for all of the amazing experiences she had, she is trying to branch out more in hopes of being known for some of her other big-named projects as well.