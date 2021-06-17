La La Anthony Files for Divorce From Carmelo Anthony

✖

La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony are officially calling it quits. According to TMZ, La La has filed for divorce from Carmelo on Thursday in New York after being married for 11 years. The documents state that the couple is divorcing due to irreconcilable differences. La La and Carmelo have a son, Kiyan who is 14 years old.

Sources told TMZ the couple has been separated for a while but remain friends after 16 years together. They both want to take time to have a private and smooth transition for their son. Back in 2017, La La and Carmelo split amid rumors of the NBA star cheated on her. In 2019, La La reportedly called her marriage "strained" amid more cheating rumors.

La La, 41, is known best as the former MTV VJ back in the early 2000s. She recently spoke to PopCulture.com about her days as being a host on the show Total Request Live (TRL). "It's funny, I do miss them," When I was on TRL, I was working. My job was so much fun, but you woke up, you go to work and now looking back, I'm like, 'Wow. That was an incredible job.' I mean, to be in the middle of thousands of kids every day in Times Square to bring in New Year's eve live in the middle of Times Square."

In November, La La talked to PopCulture about spending Thanksgiving with her son as well as her mom virtually. However, she was dealing with one big problem. "I don't cook. I don't know how to cook. I'm not good at cooking," Anthony said. "If I have the responsibility of making everything on my own. I'm very worried about my son and I because that could be a disaster. But we'll see what happens."

Carmelo, 37, is a member of the Portland Trail Blazers and has been in the NBA since 2003. He played in 69 of the team's 70 games this past season and averaged 13.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. The Trail Blazers signed the Syracuse alum in November 2019.

The Denver Nuggets drafted Carmelo No. 3 overall in 2003. He spent eight years with the team before moving on to the New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets. Carmelo is a 10-time All-Star who has been selected to the All-NBA Second and Third Team a total of six times.