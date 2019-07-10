LA Angels Player Mike Trout’s ‘Class Act’ Tribute to Late Teammate Tyler Skaggs Has Social Media Emotional

Los Angeles Angels player Mike Trout’s “class act” tribute to his late teammate Tyler Skaggs has social media extremely emotional. During Wednesday’s All-Star game, Trout donned Skaggs number, 45. Fans have been taking to Twitter to express how much they respect Trout for honoring his fallen friend, with many complimenting him on being a real “class act.”

“I wish I could watch this guy more on the East Coast. What an amazing ball player,” wrote one baseball fan.

“What a great player he is, and it is a nice tribute to wear Number 45 in honor of Tyler Skaggs,” some one else said.

“Mike Trout does it the right way, much love and respect who honor their fallen comrade #RIP 45 TS,” one other fan wrote.

“Baseball sticks together. Mike Trout and the Angels have class,” a fifth user added.

Skaggs passed away on Monday, July 1, just ahead of a game against the Texas Rangers.

In a press release, the Texas Rangers said, “Monday night’s scheduled game between the Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington has been postponed due to the tragic passing of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.”

“The Texas Rangers organization wants to express its deepest sympathies to the family of Tyler Skaggs and to the entire Angels organization on this shocking loss,” the press release added. “The thoughts and prayers of every member of the Texas Rangers and all of their fans are with the Angels organization at this difficult time.

“Monday night’s game will be made up at a date to be determined,” the press release concluded.

According to a statement from Southlake police, they responded to a call around 2 p.m. local time of a “an unconscious male in a room in the Hilton Hotel. Officers arrived and found the male unresponsive and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

An autopsy is being done to determine his cause of death, but those results will reportedly not be made available until October.

Skaggs was 27 years old at the time of his death. He married his wife Carli Miles in 2018, but did not have any children.