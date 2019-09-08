Cincinnati Bearcats Safety Kyriq McDonald Suffers Seizure on Football Field

The big weekend of college football should have been defined by big plays in the Clemson/Texas A&M game or during Colorado’s battle with Nebraska, especially after some wildly impressive performances. However, the Saturday slate also featured some frightening moments for two football players. Grambling State defensive back Danquarian Fields suffered a gruesome broken leg against Louisiana Tech and had to be carted off.

Over in Cincinnati, another situation took place that resulted in a safety also being taken off the field by way of the cart. In the second quarter of Saturday’s battle between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Ohio State Buckeyes, sophomore safety Kyriq McDonald, who transferred from Alabama, fell down as wide receiver K.J. Hill was running up to block him during a play.

McDonald was seen convulsing on the ground as the play proceeded, and medical personnel had to come on the field for assistance. He was reportedly on the ground for nearly five minutes before standing with some assistance.

Scary moment for Cincinnati’s Kyriq McDonald. He fell midplay despite not being touched and remained on the field. He was driven off the field. ESPN spoke with his mom who said he has a history of seizures. pic.twitter.com/wvMSgv5Dcr — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) September 7, 2019

According to McDonald’s mother, the young safety is said to have a history of seizures, according to ESPN. Although whether or not this was the primary factor on Saturday is unknown at this point in time.

As McDonald was being carted off, the fans of Ohio State University gave him a round of applause to show their support. The two teams may have been battling on the field, but the fans wanted McDonald to know that he had their support after the scary sequence of events on the field.

McDonald was transported to the Ohio State University Hospital for precautionary reasons, but ESPN reports that he was alert and walking in the locker room with some assistance. Following the game, Bearcats coach Luke Fickell said that his sophomore safety had been cleared by medical personnel.

This is not the first instance of McDonald collapsing during a football game. Back in 2018, he collapsed on the sideline as a freshman for Alabama during the College Football Playoff National Championship game. The team spokesman later described the cause as a “non-athletic medical issue,” per ESPN.