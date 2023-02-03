Kyrie Irving Reportedly Requests Trade From Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving is ready to join another NBA team. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Irving has told the franchise he wants to be traded ahead of Thursday's deadline. He is set to be a free agent this summer, and there were some talks with the Nets on an extension. Irving has not revealed which teams he would like to be traded to but has maintained an interest in the Los Angeles Lakers. Irving reportedly sent the trade request to the Nets on Friday.

Before the start of the 2022-23 season, Irving requested to be signed and traded before deciding to opt into the final year of his four-year max contract. Currently, The Nets are 31-20 on the season but have lost seven of their last 11 games since Kevin Durant went down with an MCL sprain. Irving was suspended for eight games earlier this season for making a social medial post promoting a book and movie that features antisemitic themes. When Irving returned to the team, he issued an apology for his actions.

To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize," Irving wrote. "I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary.

"I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against Anti-Semitism by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the Documentary I agreed with and disagreed with. I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate."

Irving, 30, joined the Nets in 2019 after spending two seasons with the Boston Celtics. He was selected No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2011 NBA Draft and won an NBA Championship with LeBron James in 2016. In his career, Irving was named an All-Star eight times, selected to the All-NBA Team three times and won a gold medal while playing for the USA national team in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Irving was selected to his eighth All-Star game this year after averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.