Kyrie Irving Issues Apology Following Suspension From Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving has been suspended for at least five games for his social media post last week about a book and movie that feature antisemitic tropes as well as his failure to "unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs." The Brooklyn Nets star refused to apologize for his actions after practice on Thursday, leading to the team suspending him. However, the NBA champion had a change of heart later as he posted a lengthy apology on Instagram after he was suspended.

"To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize," Irving wrote. "I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary.

"I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against Anti-semticism by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the Documentary I agreed with and disagreed with. I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all."

Irving was taking heat since last week after he tweeted a link to a documentary on Amazon containing various conspiracy theories and falsehoods. The tweet has since been deleted, and Irving spent days not apologizing, saying he's not an antisemite.

"Where were you guys asking those same questions when I was a kid learning about the traumatic events of my familial history and what I'm proud to come from and proud to stand here," Irving said while speaking to reporters on Thursday, per ESPN, "and why when I repeat myself that I'm not going to stand down, it has nothing to do with dismissing any other race or group people."

"We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity — but failed — to clarify," the Nets said in a statement. "Such failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team. Accordingly, we are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets."