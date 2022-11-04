Kyrie Irving Suspended by Brooklyn Nets After Contentious Backlash

Kyrie Irving has been a point of controversy for the Brooklyn Nets long before the current season started. He was forced away from the team due to his vaccination stance last season, which caused enough controversy itself, but now he's found himself in another related to antisemitism.

After a day of condemnation and Irving speaking out but giving what CBS News called a "non-apology," something that angered the team and NBA commissioner Adam Silver. Thus came the decision to suspend Irving from the team. In a lengthy statement, the Nets announced Irving has been suspended for a period of "no less than five games" without pay.

Nets statement on Kyrie Irving: “We are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets. We have decided that Kyrie will serve a suspension without pay until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures…” pic.twitter.com/Mp682Sck23 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 3, 2022

"Over the last several days, we have made repeated attempts to work with Kyrie Irving to help him understand the harm and danger of his words and actions, which began with him publicizing a film containing deeply disturbing antisemitic hate," the Nets statement reads. "We believed that taking the path of education in this challenging situation would be the right one and thought that we had made progress with our joint commitment to eradicating hate and intolerance.

"We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity – but failed – to clarify," the statement continues. "Such failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team. Accordingly, we are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets."

Irving will serve the suspension while also working to satisfy "a series of objective remedial measures" to address the negative and "harmful impact" his conduct has unleashed. Irving had attempted to explain himself on Twitter a few days before, referring to himself as an "OMNIST" and insisting he meant no disrespect.

Irving has found support from names like Kanye West, who is facing a similar backlash for his comments that have been called "anti-Semitic." On Instagram, West wrote that there were "some real ones still here," alongside a black and white photo of Irving. He posted another to Twitter on Thursday.