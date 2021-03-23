Kyle Larson Launches Charitable Foundation, Sets Massive Donation Goal

✖

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson is back in the Cup Series full-time after being reinstated from a 2020 suspension. He has found considerable success on the track and is now striving to make a bigger impact in needy communities. Larson announced on Tuesday the launch of the Kyle Larson Foundation while stating that his initial goal is to raise $500,000 in donations.

According to a news release, the foundation will work closely with The Sanneh Foundation and the Urban Youth Racing School in Philadelphia. Larson has worked with the UYRS since 2017, and he did a food drive in Minneapolis with The Sanneh Foundation after his suspension for using a racial slur. Larson is celebrating the launch of his foundation with the "Drive For 5" initiative, which he will use to raise money for communities in need.

Thanks to everyone who helped make this day possible. I’m proud to officially launch the Kyle Larson Foundation. #DRIVEFOR5 pic.twitter.com/WeTezkUwjV — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) March 23, 2021

"[To] help kick off the 'Drive For 5' program, I am donating personally $5 for every lap completed, as well as $5,000 for every top-five finish," Larson said in his announcement video. "Already this season, we've already raised around $15,000, so that's going to keep growing, hopefully, more and more."

The money raised by Larson's driving will go toward supporting "at least five students" with scholarships through the UYRS. It will also help provide daily meals for at least five families per day through The Sanneh Foundation. The "Drive For 5" initiative will also work with Hendrick Cares to support at least five needy communities with school grants.

Larson has found considerable success during the first six races of the Cup Series season. He finished fourth in the Dixie Vodka 400, won the Pennzoil 400, and finished second during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. Larson also led for 269 of the 325 laps on Sunday while piloting a very fast Chevrolet Camaro.

Since joining Hendrick Motorsports, Larson has been one of the Cup Series' most-successful drivers. He has led 379 laps so far, totaling $1,895 in donations. According to Hendrick Motorsports, this total is only a portion of the $22,000 raised so far. "It's been cool to get the program kickstarted, and our goal is to raise at least $500,000," Larson added.

The new "Drive For 5" paint scheme will debut on Wednesday night during the special eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series dirt race at Bristol. The white and blue scheme will feature the URL for the Kyle Larson Foundation website, as well as logos for The Sanneh Foundation and Urban Youth Racing School. The virtual race will air on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET.