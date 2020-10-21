Kyle Larson Says He Still Has More to Prove Following NASCAR Reinstatement

✖

Kyle Larson has been reinstated to NASCAR for the 2021 season and he's ready to show everyone he's a better person than he was before his suspension. In an interview with FloRacing, Larson talks about his suspension from NASCAR and what his goals are for when he returns. Larson was suspended from NASCAR in April after using a racial slur at an iRacing event.

"There’s multiple reasons I want to get back and do a good job," Larson said in the interview. "One, I want to show everyone that I am a good person and that I made a stupid mistake… I want to show people that I am not that person. There’s a lot to be proven on the personal and the professional side." Larson said this before he was officially reinstated to NASCAR. He's looking to build on a productive 2020 season on the dirt track, racking up wins across categories dirt track racing – midgets, sprints and late models – becoming one of the most dominant drivers this year.

Kyle Larson has more to prove following his NASCAR reinstatement. Rewatch highlights from his historic season ⬇️ — FloRacing (@FloRacing) October 20, 2020

"NASCAR continues to prioritize diversity and inclusion across our sport," the sanctioning body said in a statement. "Kyle Larson has fulfilled the requirements set by NASCAR, and has taken several voluntary measures, to better educate himself so that he can use his platform to help bridge the divide in our country. Larson’s indefinite suspension has been lifted. Under the terms of his reinstatement, he will be cleared to return to all NASCAR racing activities effective January 1, 2021."

There are some conditions to Larson's reinstatement. The 28-year old driver will have to take part in several speaking engagements that are spaced out until 2023. Larson will also to take further training and engagement classes through 2023, and he will have to continue working with the Urban Youth Racing Schools (UYRS) and Rev Racing. Back in August, Larson explained why he said the racial slur.

"I was just ignorant. And immature. I didn't understand the negativity and hurt that comes with that word," Larson said to the Associated Press. "That's not a word that I had ever used. I grew up in Northern California, all I ever did was race and that’s all I was focused on. There's probably a lot of real-life experiences I didn’t get to have and I was just ignorant to how hurtful that word is."