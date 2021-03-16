Kyle Brandt Explains How His 'Competitive' '10 Questions' Podcast 'Cuts Through' Podcast Noise (Exclusive)

✖

Kyle Brandt can be seen every morning on the NFL Network as one of the co-hosts of Good Morning Football. Now, the 42-year-old is branching out and building his brand with his podcast 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt, which can be heard exclusively on Spotify. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Brandt, and he revealed what made him want to get involved in the podcast world.

"I just wanted to try something that cut through and was different," Brandt said to PopCulture. 10 Questions is different, as it's more of a game show than a typical podcast. Brandt asks each contestant (or guest) 10 questions and gives them a score at the end of the episode. Brandt said he sees the same thing every day when it comes to podcasts and wanted something that stood out in a big way.

"There’s no way I was going to do something unless it was original," Brandt stated. "I've worked in sports long enough and been around enough people and celebrities to know that if you tap into their competitiveness, they will bring it. They do a million interviews and answer the same question about the same thing. But if suddenly you say, 'By the way, you’re getting a score for this show, and your score is going to be against the last person and the next person, and for the rest of time, you will always remember what your score is [Matthew] McConaughey, so you better not get a three out of 10,' You have their strict attention. From the very first episode with Aaron Rodgers, when it becomes competitive, they’re into it."

As Brandt mentioned, Rodgers was the first guest on the podcast, which launched in August, and McConaughey appeared in November. 10 Questions also hosted current and NFL players such as Brandon Marshall, Steve Smith Sr. and Alex Smith, who answered nine of the 10 questions during his episode, the best mark to date.

As for the questions, for each contestant who appears on the podcast, they are asked questions that are connected to them in some way, shape or form, which leads to a lot of research for Brandt. "I could do 100 questions with each person," Brandt said. "You go backwards. You think about the things you want to talk about with them and then you reverse engineer into some bizarre question that gets you there. It’s a lot of research. I don’t stop. I keep going."