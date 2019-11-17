Kyle Allen Mistakes Create Doubt About Cam Newton Trade or Release

Entering Sunday’s battle between the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons, there was a belief that veteran Cam Newton will be released or traded by his team following the season. After all, Carolina could save $19.1 million by cutting him prior to June 1. However, the play of backup-turned-starter Kyle Allen created some doubts about this idea.

In the first half of Sunday’s game, the second-year starter who is viewed as the “heir apparent” to Newton struggled mightily against the Atlanta Falcons. He only completed 50 percent of his throws for fewer than 100 yards prior to late in the second quarter. He also threw two interceptions, including one in the red zone. This misfire ended what would have been a much-needed scoring drive.

This mistake maintained the 10-0 Falcons lead and set up what would be a 20-0 score near the end of the first half. For fans and media members alike, this created some doubts about Allen’s ability to serve as the starting quarterback for the future.

Kyle Allen with another RZ interception and this is his 2nd of the day. Brutal decision and throw pic.twitter.com/rm4CNAP36F — Billy M (@BillyM_91) November 17, 2019

“Kyle Allen cannot be a team’s plan for the 2020 season,” Josh Norris of RotoWorld wrote on Sunday afternoon. “Stop suggesting it, @people. It’s wrong, always has been.”

In the past 3.5 games, Allen has struggled to produce for the Panthers offense while losing to the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers. He has thrown three touchdowns and seven interceptions while only completing more than 60 percent of his throws once.

There are many fans of the Panthers, as well as media members, that see these numbers and believe that it’s just further evidence that Newton is a much better option than Allen for the future. If the team truly wants to end his tenure, there is another option that was mentioned on Twitter.

“You can’t tell me that Colin Kaepernick wouldn’t be a better QB option for the Panthers than Kyle Allen,” R.L Bynum of Sports Channel 8 wrote. “Would they sign him? They got Eric Reid despite similar but less publicized actions.”

Whether or not the Panthers stick with Newton or bring in another option is less important to many of those that root for the Charlotte-based franchise. All they want is for the team to avoid declaring Allen the future of the team.

(Photo Credit: Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/Tribune News Service/Getty)