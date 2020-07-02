Kurt Warner Weighs in on Zachary Levi Playing Him in Upcoming Biopic

✖

Kurt Warner is ready to see his life story being told on the big screen. The Pro Football Hall of Famer will be featured in an upcoming biopic and Zachary Levi, who starred in the DC Flim Shazam!, will play Warner in the film. Warner went to Twitter to react to Levi joining the project.

"What a crazy, amazing journey this has been... now I'm going to be played by a Super Hero!!" Warner wrote. "Excited you @ZacharyLevi are taking this ride with us, can’t wait to see you delivery our story to the BIG screen!" Warner was responded to Levi's Instagram post confirming he will be playing Warner. Levi is excited about the role as he's always looked up to the Super Bowl champion.

"Beyond pumped for this one," Levi wrote. "Have always found @kurt13warner, and his family, and their journey, to be an uplifting and inspiring one. Can’t wait to bring their story to screens both large and small. Big thanks to the @erwinbros and @lionsgate for trusting me with donning lucky #13.

The film, which is called American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story, will be based on interviews with Warner in his memoir All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football and the First Miracle Season. It is set to be released in December, but that could change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Kurt lived the ultimate underdog story, it's one of perseverance, dedication and tenacity, but also one of the powers behind the scenes — his family and his faith — that led him to victory. His story is bigger than football and inspiring to dreamers everywhere, and we're excited to be getting started," co-producers Andrew Erwin and Joe Erwin said in a statement earlier this year. The film will take a look at Warner's journey in the NFL, which was a long one as he worked at a grocery store and spent time in the Arena Football League.

"I am extremely excited to be working with Lionsgate and the Erwin Bros. to bring this story to life on the big screen, in hopes of encouraging all who see it to never stop believing in themselves and what God can do with them!" Warner said in a statement. Warner spent time with the Green Bay Packers, St. Louis Rams, New York Giants, and Arizona Cardinals. He was named to the Pro Bowl four times and was named Super Bowl MVP in 2000 to go along with his Super Bowl win and two MVP trophies.