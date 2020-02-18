Krissie and Ryan Newman Fans Weigh in With Support on Her Separation Announcement After Daytona 500 Crash

Ryan Newman is currently being treated for injuries after being involved in a car crash at the Daytona 500 on Monday night. But a few days before that happened, his wife Krissie announced the couple will be separating after 16 years of marriage. Ryan and Krissie Newman married in January 2004 and they are parents of two daughters — Brooklyn and Ashlyn.

When Krissie heard the news of Ryan getting into a crash at Daytona International Speedway, she tweeted, “omg.” On Tuesday, an update was given on Ryan’s condition.

“On behalf of Roush Fenway Racing and Ryan Newman‘s family, we’d like to thank the NASCAR community for the incredible outpouring of support and compassion for Ryan. Your thoughts and prayers have comforted us all,” the statement began.

“Ryan remains hospitalized at Halifax Medical Center and we will provide further updates on his condition as they become available.”

Here’s a look at fans showing support of Krissie’s separation announcement following the Daytona 500 crash.

The Announcement

Krissie made the announcement just days before the Daytona 500. She wrote: “After 16 years of marriage, Ryan and I have decided to amicably separate. We will continue to jointly raise our girls, while remaining friends and continuing to work together supporting Rescue Ranch. Thank you for the years of support and friendship. We ask that our daughters’ privacy be respected during this time.”

Pray for the Daughters

Not a NASCAR fan, but praying for your daughters. — ConcernedMama2020 (@ConcernedMama21) February 18, 2020

Separation is hard for a family and this Twitter user hopes that the girls are okay. The Newman family has been through a lot this week and the one thing fans are hoping for is Ryan to recover quickly so he can be with his daughters.

Bringing them Together

Sometimes tragedy will bring people back together!! Thanking God again this morning that @RyanJNewman is okay!! — Tiffany Carroll (@tiffanybcarroll) February 18, 2020

This Twitter user believes the crash could be the thing that could bring them together. Everyone is happy Ryan did not suffer any life-threatening injuries, but it’s still unclear what injuries he suffered after the crash.

Don’t Give Up

Ryan really needs you at this time.Hopefully, w/God’s help & a miracle…Ryan will completely recover & also heal your marriage.Don’t give up. Praying 4the Lord 2b w/your family always.Healing prayers lifting #RyanJNewman #RyanNewman up daily. #Daytona500 #KrissieNewman #Nascar — Neesy (@TheDeniseFolsom) February 18, 2020

This fan wants the couple to work things out, and with Ryan being injured, the Twitter user believes he will need Krissie more than ever. It’s not known if Krissie is with Ryan at the hospital now, but based on her reaction to the crash, she is praying for a speedy recovery.

Being Strong

Stay strong. We are all praying for Ryan. Such a scary crash. @NewmanKrissie — Lisa (@mammamurphs) February 18, 2020

This fan had an inspiring message for Krissie as she tries to manage the separation announcement as well as the crash. It’s a lot for anyone to overcome and no matter what happens, the fans will always support Krissie and Ryan.

Message for Ryan

Ultimately, the hope for Krissie and the rest of the NASCAR community is Ryan is able to recover and get back to what he loves doing. The crash occurred during the final lap as Ryan Blaney nudged Ryan Newman’s No. 6 car. It led to him spinning out, hitting the wall and flipping a few times before landing on its roof.

Sad Situation

Makes me sad — Angie Horton Ryals (@aryals843) February 18, 2020

Crashes are something that happens in NASCAR races, but all drivers try to be as safe as possible. When fans saw Ryan, they were upset because of the uncertainty of the situation. This fan is just sad about Ryan as well as he and Krissie separating.