Son of Baseball Hall of Famer Roger Clemens Gets Called up to Major Leagues

The son of Baseball Hall of Famer Roger Clemens has been called up to the show. The Detroit Tigers announced they have called up Kody Clemens to the Major Leagues after spending the season with the team's Triple-A affiliate in Toledo. Kody is 26 years old and Roger's youngest son, according to CBS Sports.

Kody has put together a solid season, batting .283 with six doubles six triples and eight home runs in 45 games this season. MLB.com ranked Kody the No. 17 prospect in Detroit's system. The scouting report says that Kody "came out of the pandemic season slugging in Toledo and became pull-heavy by season's end." The report goes on to say that Kody "has a chance to carve out a Major League career as a left-handed-hitting utility player if he can solidify his offensive approach."

Ready for launch!#Tigers No. 17 prospect per @MLBPipeline INF/OF Kody Clemens has been recalled from Triple A Toledo.

Kody Clemens is expected to star in the Tigers' second game in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. "Obviously, I'm trying to create my own career path here, but to wear his number is awesome," he said, per ESPN. "Luckily, we always say that I'm glad I'm a hitter, not a pitcher, so I don't have to live up to what he did. Half a career as his is unbelievable."

Roger is planning to attend the game at Comerica Park when his son could make his debut. "He's scrambling and trying to figure out when he's going to fly here," Kody said. "He loved it. He was like 'You're a big leaguer, kid.'" Kody was a third-round pick in 2018 and was drafted as a second baseman. During his time in the Minor Leagues, Kody has played first base, second base, third base and left field this season.

Roger has four sons and three of them played baseball professionally. Koby played several years with the Houston Astros farm system and is now a minor league coach. Kacy spent a few years in the Blue Jay's system and is currently with the Staten Island FerryHawks of the independent Atlantic League. Kory didn't play pro baseball. Roger played in MLB from 1984 to 2007 and is one of the best pitchers of all time. He won seven Cy Young Awards, was named to the All-Star team 11 times and won two World Series championships with the New York Yankees.