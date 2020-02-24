Kobe and Gianna Bryant Celebration of Life Line Revealed at Staples Center, Lakers Fans Everywhere

The public memorial service for Kobe and Gianna Bryant will take place Monday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and fans are more than ready to honor them. Sports reporter John Schriffen shared a video of the line at the Staples Center for fans who are attending the Celebration of Life and the line is already wrapped around the arena. The service will start at 10 a.m. local time.

This is the line right now to get into the Kobe Bryant memorial service at the Staples Center. pic.twitter.com/4cp2v4foXC — John Schriffen (@JohnSchriffen) February 24, 2020

Kobe and Gianna were two of the nine victims who died in a helicopter crash nearly one month ago. A private funeral service was held for them on Feb. 7.

For fans who are not able to attend the public service, CBS News will provide coverage of the event and it can be found here. Entertainment Tonight will also live-stream the service from Los Angeles.

It’s no surprise tons of fans are in line waiting for the doors to open for the service. Kobe made a big impact while he was playing in the NBA, but he also made an impact off the court including being a coach for Gianna and her basketball team, Team Mamba. Kobe’s wife, Vanessa, has been expressing her emotions on social media and she recently revealed how angry she was that her husband and Gianna are no longer here.

“I’m so mad,” she wrote on the post when talking about Gianna, “She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri.”

Vanessa continued: “I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.”

Kobe was a member of the Lakers from 1996-2016, winning five NBA Championships. The Staples Center was his second home which makes it the most logical locale for fans to say goodbye to the legend.