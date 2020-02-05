Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa Reveals New Portrait Photo of Lakers Icon, Misses Him ‘So Much’

Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa just shared a brand new photo of the late Lakers icon, admitting that she misses him “so much.” Alongside the smiling portrait of the NBA legend, Vanessa captioned the post, “#mybestfriend #theBestdaddy Miss you so much. #handsome #sweet #funny #silly #lovinghusband Miss you saying, ‘Bonjourno principessa/reina.’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on Feb 5, 2020 at 8:51am PST

She also asked for anyone who could could identify the photographer of the photo to “[please] tag” them. Wednesday’s post comes after Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna perished in a tragic helicopter accident last month, along with seven other people.

Many of Bryant’s followers have been commenting on the post, with one user writing, “Sorry for your loss rip mamba and mambacita respect always.”

“May God comfort your heart, and may you have a beautiful funeral for the world to say goodbye to a great Man and a future NBA player who will consecrate in heaven with Jesus Christ and all the angels at your side, be at peace,” another user said.

“This is a nice pic!! I pray you and your family find strength in all the memories,” someone else offered, with one more user adding, “He is with you! He is all around you more than ever. Don’t forget that.”

In her first comments after the deaths of her husband and daughter, Vanessa wrote in a separate Instagram post, “My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.”

She went on to say, “We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon.

“I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever,” Vanessa also wrote.