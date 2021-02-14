Kobe Bryant’s Widow Vanessa Posts Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Lakers Icon

✖

Millions of people celebrated love on Sunday in recognition of Valentine's Day. Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa, was among this group as she posted multiple photos on social media. She showed herself and Bryant displaying their love for each other at different points in their lives.

The first photo showed the former Los Angeles Lakers star standing next to Vanessa's car while clutching a bouquet of roses. She explained in the caption that the photo was from the year 2000 and that she had picked up Bryant from the airport and brought him some roses as a surprise. The second photo showed the couple embracing while Vanessa wore a pair of bunny ears. "Happy Valentine’s Day Boo-Boo. I love you for now, forever and for always. [heart emoji] [Kobe Bryant] [Ti Amo]" she wrote in the caption.

In addition to the photos of her and Bryant, Vanessa also showed off a special gift for her daughters. She posted a photo on her Instagram Stories that showed four bouquets of red and pink roses sitting on the kitchen counter. Vanessa explained in the caption that these gifts were for Natalia, Bianka, Capri, and Gianna.

"4 flower bouquets for Nani, Gigi, B.B and Koko (Just like Daddy always ordered for them). [Traditions]," Vanessa wrote on her Instagram Stories. "[Kobe Bryant] set the bar high. The best [Girl Dad]." The series of posts prompted a multitude of responses on social media, with several people calling Vanessa a warrior and saying that they were sending her extra love.

One year ago, Vanessa posted another tribute to her late husband, mere weeks after his death in a helicopter crash. She showed herself and Bryant in an old photo and added Vanessa Lauryn Hill's song "Tell Him" as the soundtrack. "To my forever Valentine, I love you so much," Vanessa wrote. "Missing you so much on your favorite holiday. Te amo per sempre. Kisses to you and Gigi in heaven. Happy Valentine’s Day, my babies. With all my love, your boo-boo."

Vanessa has continued to post tributes to Bryant in the year since his and Gianna's deaths in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash. She highlighted their love on the 21-year anniversary of the first meeting. She also posted a heartbreaking tribute to him on what would have been his 42nd birthday. Each time, thousands of people responded and sent their well-wishes to Vanessa.