Kobe Bryant: What Is the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation

The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation is getting lots of attention following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant. The athlete’s legacy persists through his school, the Mamba Sports Academy and his other charitable works and initiatives, including these sports foundations. Here is what you need to know about the programs.

The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation is an effort to create “a positive impact through Sports,” according to its official website. The foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to carry on the legacy of Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

The foundation brings sports programs to underserved communities and individuals. The programs are specifically aimed at “enrich[ing] their socio-emotional and physical development.” It also funds gifted athletes from difficult backgrounds, allowing them to participate in sports at their school or in their chosen league.

The foundation has an ongoing effort to create its own criteria for dolling out this help where it sees fit. Finally, the foundation helps to provide funding for other programs that promote the same goals it supports — particularly programs for “young women in sports.”

The foundation’s site has statistics of its accomplishments thus far. At the time of this writing, it boasts impacting over 9,800 youths, 472 veterans and engaging over 1,000 volunteers. It also highlights past efforts, including support for the victims of the Woolsey Fire, and training programs for young athletes all over the country.

The Mamba and Mambacita Foundation has gotten a lot of press in recent weeks following the deaths of Kobe Bryant, Gianna and seven others on Sunday, Jan. 26. The foundation and the Mamba Sports Academy published an official statement on the tragic helicopter crash on their site, mourning their founder and committing to even more good in the victims’ honor.

“Kobe Bryant was so much more than a partner in Mamba Sports Academy,” the statement read. “He was a caring father, husband, coach, and champion of youth sports. We mourn not only one of the greatest athletes of all time, but an active and engaged member of our community, and a visionary whose impact was only beginning to be felt by society. He will be remembered most for the care he placed and pleasure he took in educating the next generation, none more so than Gianna, Alyssa, Payton and their Mamba teammates.”

“Through the shared values of attention to detail, relentless pursuit of passions, and dedication to excellence, we remain committed to honoring Kobe’s mission of inspiring the next generation of leaders in the world of sports and beyond.”