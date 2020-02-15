Kobe Bryant Public Memorial: Where Does the 'Celebration of Life' Take Place?

In advance of the public memorial service for Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant, even more, new details have been revealed about the event. According to the official NBA website, the Los Angeles Lakers' Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna will take place at a venue with special ties to the late basketball icon.

The NBA recently detailed that the public memorial for Kobe and Gianna will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the venue which the former Laker put on the map during his time with the team. Given his storied past on the Lakers, it's only fitting that the memorial will take place at the Staples Center. Tickets for the event, which are non-transferable, will be sold to select fans for the event and cost anywhere from $24.02 to $224.

Additionally, the date of the event, Feb. 24, 2020, also has some special ties back to Kobe and his wife, Vanessa Bryant. As she noted on Instagram, the month corresponds with Gianna's #2 jersey, the day with one of Kobe's Lakers jersey numbers (24), and the year honors both how long Kobe was on the Lakers and how many years the couple was together.

It was also recently revealed that proceeds from the event will go towards the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, the organization which was recently renamed in order to honor both Kobe and Gianna.

"Because there is no #24 without #2, we have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation to now be called the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation," Vanessa wrote on Instagram about the change. "Our mission remains the same – and stronger than ever – to provide opportunities to young people through sports. Thank you all for the outpouring of support and your kind donations to date as we carry forth Kobe and Gigi's legacy.. We hope to empower young athletes in a world they left us all to help shape."

For anyone hoping to be able to watch the event from outside of the Staples Center, you are, unfortunately, out of luck. According to the NBA, the event will not be broadcast outside of the venue, so the only way to be a part of it is to be there in person.