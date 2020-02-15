Kobe Bryant Public Memorial: Can You Still Attend With No Tickets?

On Valentine's Day, it was announced that fans could register for the chance to purchase tickets to the Celebration of Life for Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant, who both died in a tragic helicopter crash on Jan. 26. Since only a selected few will be able to purchase tickets, you may be wondering if there's a possibility to attend without nabbing tickets. According to the official NBA website, if you don't have a ticket to the event, you're out of luck if you still want to engage in the celebration.

The NBA recently released new details about how fans could purchase tickets to the public memorial. They also detailed that fans without tickets are being strongly advised by both the Staples Center and law enforcement not to travel to the Staples Center, which is where the Feb. 24 event will take place, on the day of the celebration.

Additionally, it was reported that the event will not be broadcast outside of the venue. So, unless you're able to purchase tickets to the public memorial service, you will not be able to see the event unfold.

In the days and weeks leading up to this event, Vanessa Bryant has shared details about it via her Instagram account. She originally took to Instagram on Feb. 7 to announce when the Celebration of Life would take place. In her announcement, she also explained why the date of the event was so very special.

"#2, #24, #20 years as a Laker and the amount of years Kob and I were together," she wrote, noting the date of the event, Feb. 24, 2020.

More recently, Vanessa announced that the Mamba Sports Foundation would be renamed the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation in honor of her daughter, Gianna. (Proceeds from the public memorial will go towards the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.)

"Because there is no #24 without #2, we have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation to now be called the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation," Vanessa wrote, captioning a photo that featured the foundation's new name. "Our mission remains the same – and stronger than ever – to provide opportunities to young people through sports. Thank you all for the outpouring of support and your kind donations to date as we carry forth Kobe and Gigi's legacy.. We hope to empower young athletes in a world they left us all to help shape."