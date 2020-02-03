Kobe Bryant: Proposed NBA Logo Change Supported by Mark Cuban

Following the death of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash, NBA fans around the world have been calling for a new logo. They want the traditional design to be replaced by one featuring the silhouette of the late Los Angeles Lakers star. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has heard these cries, and he is supportive of the idea.

Speaking with TMZ, Cuban revealed that he would support changing the current logo, which currently features Jerry West dribbling a basketball, to one that showcases Bryant. A petition to make the change has generated millions of signatures while several prominent figures have voiced their support.

“Yeah, I would support it. I just think it’s so much more than basketball,” Cuban said to TMZ. “He brought so many people together. … It’s gotta be something different.”

While Cuban did express his support, he didn’t provide an opinion on exactly what the league should do to properly honor Bryant following the helicopter crash. He believes that the late player meant so much to so many different people, and he just doesn’t want to get into that aspect of the conversation.

The current logo featuring West has been in use since designer Alan Siegel created it in 1969. He was tasked with coming up with a new look by former NBA Commissioner Walter Kennedy after his supervising work on the MLB logo. Siegel based the logo upon West after stumbling upon a photo of the former Lakers star dribbling. The league has never officially recognized that West is the logo, but it’s common knowledge that he is the man behind the silhouette.

Interestingly enough, West is open to changing the logo to something other than him. He spoke about the logo during an appearance on ESPN’s The Jump and said that he wished the league would change the logo.

“I wish that it had never gotten out that I’m the logo, I really do,” West said in April 2017. “I’ve said it more than once, and it’s flattering if that’s me — and I know it is me — but it is flattering. … If I were the NBA, I would be embarrassed about it. I really would. … I don’t like to do anything to call attention to myself … that’s just not who I am, period. If they would want to change it, I wish they would. In many ways, I wish they would.”

While the current logo has not been changed, the Mavericks have done something to honor Bryant’s memory. Cuban announced last week that the team would be retiring the No. 24 jersey worn during the latter half of Bryant’s career. Technically, he never played for the Mavericks, but Cuban feels that the impact made is deserving of the honor.

“Kobe’s legacy transcends basketball, and our organization has decided that the number 24 will never again be worn by a Dallas Maverick,” Cuban said in a press release. “Our hearts go out to all the lives lost and the families impacted by this terrible tragedy. We send our thoughts and prayers to Vanessa and the family, the Lakers organization, and Kobe Bryant fans everywhere.”

(Photo Credit: Hector Vivas/Getty Images)