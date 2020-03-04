Watch: Morgan Freeman Narrates Powerful Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people, continues to be honored and remembered by the entire NBA community as well as celebrities. To keep his legacy going, legendary actor Morgan Freeman recently narrated a tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers legend after Fox 11 in L.A. reached out to the actor to be the voice of a video tribute.

FOX 11 reached out to the legendary @morgan_freeman and asked if he would be the voice for a special tribute to Kobe Bryant. Watch: https://t.co/VeDEcv8Q6g #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/WODPsPhPNx — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) March 2, 2020

When fans saw the tribute, they got emotional.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[Oh my God]… absolutely beautiful and heartbreaking at the same time… thanks for posting it,” one fan wrote.

“Very emotional watching this,” another fan wrote. “Well done.”

“He don’t know me or even the people in the Philippines but… he really touch our heart,” a third fan added. “I know you are in God hands and your daughter Gigi and the rest of your company whose with you in the accident.. may your souls rest in peace. We Love you forever… from my family.”

Freeman’s tribute comes on the heels of the city of Los Angeles honoring Bryant and Gianna in a Celebration of Life memorial at the Staples Center. Michael Jordan was one of the speakers and he revealed his relationship with Bryant.

“You know all of us have brothers and sisters who for whatever reason always tend to get in your stuff, your closet, your shoes, everything,” he said. It was a nuisance if I can say that word. But that nuisance turned into love over a period of time just because the admiration that they had for you as big brothers or big sisters. The questions – they’re wanting to know every little detail about the life they’re about to embark on.

“He used to call me, text, me, 11:30, 12:30, 2:30, 3:00 in the morning talking about post moves, footwork, and sometimes the triangle,” Jordan added. At first, it was an aggravation. But then it turned into a certain passion. This kid had passion like you would never know. It’s an amazing thing about passion. If you love something, if you have a strong passion for something, you would go to the extreme to try to get it.”

Bryant played for the Lakers from 1996-2016. Along with winning five NBA championships, Bryant finished third on NBA’s all-time scoring list. He’s now fourth on the list as LeBron James passed him one day before his death.