Kobe Bryant Fans Furious Over His Absence From 2020 VMAs Tribute

The MTV Video Music Awards took place on Sunday night and featured several unique moments, including The Weeknd appearing with a bloody nose. MTV also took a moment during the evening's events to honor those that passed away in 2020. This list included actor Chadwick Boseman and rappers Juice Wrld and Pop Smoke, but there was one noticeable name missing from the tribute. MTV did not mention late NBA icon Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

When viewers noticed the absence, they headed to social media to sound off. Several called out MTV for the "glaring mistake" while others said that it was time to boycott the VMAs. Many Twitter users took the tweets one step further and specifically mentioned that Bryant had a music career in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He signed a deal with Sony Records in 1999 and released some music. Many Twitter users felt that this was reason enough to include Bryant in the tribute.