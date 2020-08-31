Kobe Bryant Fans Furious Over His Absence From 2020 VMAs Tribute
The MTV Video Music Awards took place on Sunday night and featured several unique moments, including The Weeknd appearing with a bloody nose. MTV also took a moment during the evening's events to honor those that passed away in 2020. This list included actor Chadwick Boseman and rappers Juice Wrld and Pop Smoke, but there was one noticeable name missing from the tribute. MTV did not mention late NBA icon Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.
When viewers noticed the absence, they headed to social media to sound off. Several called out MTV for the "glaring mistake" while others said that it was time to boycott the VMAs. Many Twitter users took the tweets one step further and specifically mentioned that Bryant had a music career in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He signed a deal with Sony Records in 1999 and released some music. Many Twitter users felt that this was reason enough to include Bryant in the tribute.
Wait I just rewatched the 2020 vma's AND WHERE WAS KOBE BRYANT DURING THE TRIBUTE FOR THOSE WHO PASSED AWAY!!?!— 𝐷𝑒𝑠⁷📼 (@naturallyjoon) August 31, 2020
VMA’s showed respect to all that passed away but didn’t post Kobe Bryant 🤦🏽♂️— SENSEI FADE (@SenseiFade) August 31, 2020
VMA’s put Chadwick on their memorial slides with a bunch of musicians. They should’ve put Kobe and George Floyd on there at that point.— Chelsea G. (@curlychels_) August 31, 2020
How y’all forgot about Kobe ? #Vma— Kay2Turnt (@DaaShoota) August 31, 2020
Did I miss Kobe and Gigi in the tribute of who we lost this year ORRR y’all got something else planned? @MTV #VMA— ♏️ykaveli (@He_Me_Him) August 31, 2020
Kobe Bryant is missing in the tribute #VMA pic.twitter.com/DloEtgxCRe— Shazel (@MunguiaNickie) August 31, 2020
V'mas! Wtf ! Honored all that passed but not Kobe ?!!? Wow!! SMH...— #1Johnnysavagelatinlov (@1johnnysavage48) August 31, 2020
@MTV @vmas— Ucrbutterfly (@ucrbutterfly11) August 31, 2020
How DARE you guys Not pay tribute to KOBE BRYANT!!!! He is an Academy Award winner and Legend!!! And you choose to leave him out of your 2020 tribute! #BoycottVMAs #VMAs
Why wasn’t Kobe Bryant part of the obituary segment? #MambaForever— Will Uquillas (@DaRealNeco45) August 31, 2020
Um how does @MTV not mention Kobe Bryant when showing everyone who we lost this year? #MambaForever— Will Uquillas (@DaRealNeco45) August 31, 2020
MTV put everyone on screen except Kobe like my man didn’t have a rap career himself— Shallah (@izTariq) August 31, 2020
How the HELL did @MTV leave out Kobe Bryant??? DISRESPECTFUL!!!— MyTweetsAreWEAK (@RF11_82) August 31, 2020
MTV left Kobe out of the tribute....?— lace (@ariamlace) August 31, 2020