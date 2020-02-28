Kobe Bryant: Fans Brainstorm Ideas for Proper Statue to Honor Lakers Legend and Daughter Gianna

Following the deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, fans have taken to social media to brainstorm some ideas for a proper statue to honor the Lakers Legend and 13-year-old basketball prodigy. The conversation started when sports journalist J.A. Adande tweeted out an iconic photo of Bryant holding Gianna as a young child, as the two look lovingly at one another.

Gigi definitely needs to be in it. — Evan G. (@erg79) February 26, 2020

“This moment should be the basis for the Kobe Bryant statue outside Staples Center. It would honor Kobe as a champion and a father and would bring some much-needed female representation to Star Plaza,” he wrote, prompting numerous replies from other fans.

“How about a collection of statues. One of Kobe’s fade-away, one of Gigi’s fade-away, one of the picture you shared and one of them sideline at the nets hawks game showing them both older and also students of the game,” one other fan offered.

Scroll down to see more comments and suggestions on the proposed statue idea

I’m kind of in favor of Kobe and Gigi sitting courtside — Ray Lokar (@CoachLok) February 26, 2020

This is nice but Lisa Leslie’s statue should be up there after Kobe’s — (((🐍Kobe’s Footwork🐍))) 🏁 (@TheBoostress) February 26, 2020

Great points I want this statue also pic.twitter.com/ClXZkTzV2B — 2/24 (@KingAjar) February 27, 2020

I like it! — Jacquelyn Calvert (@JacquelynCalver) February 26, 2020

Great sentiment, but I disagree. Maybe create something else commemorating GiGi, but fans don’t want to be reminded of the tragedy every time we see his statue. It’s too much. — LC (@CiganoLC) February 26, 2020

Love this idea. Or maybe this… pic.twitter.com/1Y72B3hQzT — Ben Bedard (@excelandprevail) February 26, 2020

Like having two numbers retired, maybe they should do two statues. One for the fierce bball competitor (maybe the dunk over Nash or the “I Got This” gesture in 2000 finals when Shaq fouls out) and a second statue with the above (Kobe Dad and Gigi). — Lord SHUTLSWORTH (@LordSHUTLSWORTH) February 26, 2020

Gigi was going to change women’s sports forever. As a dad of two little girls, I’m positive my girls would’ve grown up idolizing her in the same way I did Kobe. — Jordan Smith (@jorsmith1) February 26, 2020

Damn man. You got me with this one. — Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) February 26, 2020

If he’s got two retired jerseys, he can get two statues. One for his accomplishments on the court, and the other for his inspirations off the court. — PAY it forward (@paydawg2) February 26, 2020

The Phoenix jumper fist pose and the Kobe and Gigi court side! pic.twitter.com/2ORihp9bUp — Geraud Moncure (@GeraudMoncure) February 27, 2020

Two statues. This being the first with her wearing a 2 and he an 8….and a second solo full 24 uni in an iconic pose. (Arms open with ball?) — Aceville (@KnoPhrillz) February 26, 2020

Should be him on the scorers table with one of his arms out and the other around her. It’s the perfect moment. — Keenan Mumma (@hoosiermumma) February 27, 2020

Maybe Gigi should get her own or one where she’s playing to recognize her ability beyond her father’s shadow — Sam Aronoff (@ClashCityKing) February 27, 2020

As much as I agree something like this should be a monument somewhere in LA.. I don’t think staples center. A solo Kobe statue I think makes more sense. — Tommy Guerra (@WARMaquina) February 27, 2020

Should have a memorial for both, maybe matching eternal flames, but Kobe the player needs his own statue outside — the D O N (@MetalHoopsHead) February 27, 2020