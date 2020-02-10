Sports

Kobe Bryant Fan Shares Video of Late NBA Star Talking About Impact of Michael Jordan

In the wake of his tragic death, a fan of Kobe Bryant has shared a throwback video of the late NBA […]

By

In the wake of his tragic death, a fan of Kobe Bryant has shared a throwback video of the late NBA star talking about the impact that fellow basketball great Michael Jordan had on him. In the clip posted to Twitter, Bryant is seen in a stage talk setting, and when asked about Jordan he replied, “I studied Michael growing up, and he’s like a big brother to me.” He also joked that when he first got into the NBA he was told by other players that “they called [Jordan] ‘Black Jesus.’”

Bryant then went on to tell a story about getting matched up against Jordan, and before hand a teammate told him that when he defended against the sports icon, “Don’t look at him in the eye,” but Bryant did, causing Jordan to think he was “crazy.” He later added that the two joked about it afterwards.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sadly, Bryant died in a tragic helicopter crash, along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven other individuals.

Following the news of Bryant’s death, Jordan spoke out about his former colleague, saying, “He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force.

“Kobe was also an amazing dad who loved his family deeply — and took great pride in his daughter’s love for the game of basketball,” he added, per Market Watch. “Yvette joins me in sending my deepest condolences to Vanessa, the Lakers organization and basketball fans around the world.”

Many others have been taking to social media to mourn the death of Bryant, with one Twitter user writing, “Mamba Legend is gone forever. May god rest your soul and your daughter’s in peace, and to those who lost their lives.”

The crash that claimed the lives of Bryant, his daughter, the pilot, and the other passengers, has since been ruled an accident.

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts