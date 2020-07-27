Fans Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant 6 Months After His Death

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. His death sparked a ton of tributes from fans all over the world, and it has continued six months later. Bryant who was 41 years old, was looking forward to the next phase of his life which was being a father to his four daughters as well as doing more work in media, whether it was writing books, creating short films, or appearing on TV shows. Along with Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other victims died in the crash.

Bryant was arguably one of the 10 best players in NBA history. He made such an impact on the game, at one point fans wanted the NBA logo to be changed to honor the five-time NBA champion. Jerry West, the Lakers legend whose silhouette is on the NBA logo, said Bryant "was a man for all seasons. He was more than an iconic basketball player. He was someone who inspired millions of fans. Not here in this state, not here in the United States – all over the world... He was beloved... For me, this is a godawful day." Here's a look at fans paying tribute to Bryant six months after his death.