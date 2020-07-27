Fans Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant 6 Months After His Death
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. His death sparked a ton of tributes from fans all over the world, and it has continued six months later. Bryant who was 41 years old, was looking forward to the next phase of his life which was being a father to his four daughters as well as doing more work in media, whether it was writing books, creating short films, or appearing on TV shows. Along with Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other victims died in the crash.
Bryant was arguably one of the 10 best players in NBA history. He made such an impact on the game, at one point fans wanted the NBA logo to be changed to honor the five-time NBA champion. Jerry West, the Lakers legend whose silhouette is on the NBA logo, said Bryant "was a man for all seasons. He was more than an iconic basketball player. He was someone who inspired millions of fans. Not here in this state, not here in the United States – all over the world... He was beloved... For me, this is a godawful day." Here's a look at fans paying tribute to Bryant six months after his death.
Kobe Bryant has been gone 6 months to the day. Still doesn't seem real. pic.twitter.com/QuTFuy8qGZ— Chris Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) July 26, 2020
Been 6 months. We miss you @kobebryant pic.twitter.com/72xkBBPfBd— Lakers Empire (@LakersEmpire) July 26, 2020
6 months ago today we lost Kobe Bryant
The world hasn’t been the same since pic.twitter.com/xdRKnut6gJ— 𝙎𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙩 𝙎𝙤𝙨𝙖 🎒 (@lakerhov) July 26, 2020
6 Months Since Kobe Bryant died. And not a day goes by where he doesn't cross my mind.
This man has been my ultimate inspiration my entire life. Growing up I didn't have anyone to look up to but Kobe.
We watched him push through adversity frequently.
Love and miss you Kob! 🐍 pic.twitter.com/ymyhGcmh5a— The Black Mamba ✊🏼✊🏾✊🏽✊🏿✊🏻 (@theblakkmamba24) July 26, 2020
Kobe Bryant died 6 months ago today. Feels like it happened 6 years ago in a completely different world.— George Chahrouri (@PFF_George) July 26, 2020
6 months ago today we lost one of the greatest basketball players and people of all time.
R.I.P Kobe Bean Bryant, Gigi and all the other passengers.
Still Hurts.#BlackMamba #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/vNBwLlVj0S— SP🌶CY P RAPSIN6IX (@PascalSpicy) July 26, 2020
today is 6 months w out kobe bryant :(— Caro (@CarolinaaaT_) July 26, 2020
6 months ago today. Kobe, GiGi & 7 others who passed away because of a tragic helicopter crashed in calabasas, california. At that moment, it taught us to enjoy life more every single little seconds with our loved ones until it becomes a memory someday. #kobebryant #gigibryant pic.twitter.com/9NvtVRA2CV— 「Inakigawa」 (@xSapphireHeartx) July 26, 2020
6 months ago God called for someone.. That man was a father.. a son.. my best friend.. and a 🐐...
We miss you Kobe. #RIP #KobeBryant— michael joseph (@MambaJoseph22) July 26, 2020
6 months ago today. We lost one of the greatest talents in NBA history.
And beyond that, one of the greatest people this world has ever seen.
Day in, day out, we miss you. @kobebryant
💜💛💜💛💜💛 8️⃣ x 2️⃣4️⃣#RIPMamba #RIPGigi 😢 pic.twitter.com/RBjMp8djCn— •Association Addict• (@AA_BallTalk) July 26, 2020
6 months already. Still feels like yesterday. It will be never be real. I don’t know anymore about my life. Missing you badly, @kobebryant. #MambaForever 🐍💛 pic.twitter.com/HexkT4Y1SD— Kim Castro (@kimkarlocastro) July 27, 2020
6 months since you left us so soon— BlackJAV™ (@TheBlackJAV) July 27, 2020
I ll remember you @kobebryant #KobeBryant #Lakers pic.twitter.com/Q4FtBVUkCe
R.I.P Kobe Bryant 🏀❤🏀❤🏀 cant believe it's been 6 months already since you have been gone https://t.co/xGn4PFec1b— Chad Massara (@MassaraChad) July 27, 2020
Again, Rest in Peace Kobe Bryant. We’ve thought about you every single day these last 6 months💜💛— Dodger Insider (@RavineInsiderLA) July 26, 2020
Today’s been 6 months since Kobe Bryant passed. It still doesn’t sit right with me.— Caleb D. Gordon (@ComedianCalebG) July 27, 2020
Kobe has gone 6 months ago. 🙏🙏🙏😥😥😥 The world is busy with the pandemic but my heart and my thoughts always will be with you. MISS YOU KOBE. @Lakers @kobebryant I bought your book and i'll keep it FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/OIAGCeZJEb— Robert Cambridge Esol. (Sports World) (@RobertNFLnhl) July 27, 2020
It’s really been 6 months 🥺 and it still doesn’t feel real 😢 @kobebryant ❤️ 2020 was destined to be doomed 😔 pic.twitter.com/u8iE9J48gz— ale【=◈︿◈=】 (@aleJOHNdra_) July 26, 2020
6 months since we’ve lost Kobe Bryant and it still feels unreal to me 😏 pic.twitter.com/TFELM3hGKp— Tevita Takayawa (@kingtmax_) July 25, 2020
It’s been 6 months, We miss you! 🤍@kobebryant pic.twitter.com/KxbZNWguE1— LakersField (@field_lakers) July 26, 2020
2020 has been such a long ass year, Kobe Bryant hasn't even been gone 6 months yet. RIP. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/5I4HQFD3jK— Jeff Yeah! (@JeffOutLoud) July 23, 2020
It’s officially been 6 months since Kobe’s passing. Feels like a bad dream that I’m still waiting to wake up from! RIP @kobebryant 🐐🏀 💜💛— HTTWFT 😂😂 (@_ThatDudeWill) July 26, 2020
Can’t believe it’s been 6 months. Love you forever @kobebryant pic.twitter.com/FfMoC6v8q0— Hannah 💙💛 (@hannahbrad) July 26, 2020