Kobe Bryant Celebration of Life: Fans Heartbroken Over Vanessa Bryant’s Final Words in Kobe and Gianna Eulogy

During the Kobe Bryant Celebration of Life memorial in Los Angeles, the late Lakers player’s wife Vanessa issued a eulogy for Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and her final words have fans heartbroken. On Jan. 26, Bryant and Gianna were killed in a tragic helicopter crash, along with seven other people. In her speech, Vanessa said, “God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to him together.”

Vanessa Bryant made her first public remarks on Monday since the crash that killed her husband Kobe and their daughter, Gianna, last month. “God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other,” she said. “He had to bring them home together.” https://t.co/AqPS42N6lN pic.twitter.com/x5NIxGUlf8 — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 24, 2020

“Babe, you take care of our Gigi. And I got Nati, Bibi and Coco. We’re still the best team. We love and miss you, Boo Boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you. Forever and always. Mommy,” she added.

Vanessa’s speech has had many Twitter users weeping, and we have collected a number of the reactions below.

​

Kobe will be missed greatly. It is hoped that the way he lived will be accepted by all not only of girls dads but by all dads. God bless and keep Kobe and his beautiful daughter Gianna. Rest In Peace. — Tony Spumoni (@91110medcorps) February 24, 2020

Very moving tribute to one of the best ever.

Kobe sounds like he was an even greater dad than he was a player. I’m sure that’s how he would want to be remembered. — Harry Angstrom (@UpdikesRabbit) February 24, 2020

​

I have recently lost the love of my life, and I have absolutely no idea how this poor woman deals with this, and especially since they weren’t natural deaths. My prayers. — Acquisitions (@StockMarket5577) February 24, 2020

This must be so hard for her especially since she’s dealing with all this grief publicly — Sandria Soffa (@Sandria_1) February 24, 2020

​

I know how she must feel, and I know how my stepmom feels my brother didn’t die in a plane crash, but he died unexpectedly of a heart attack, and he was my step mom’s only son and her first child so I know how vanessa feels to lose a child unexpectedly. R.ip Kobe and gianna — Destiny Drake (@Destiny25251210) February 24, 2020

Heartbreaking. I know the loss of her husband is devastating but it can’t compare to the loss of her sweet daughter. — Dmin (@vardmin) February 24, 2020

​

I can’t imagine how much it took Vanessa to stand back up; for that I admire her strength and love for her family! #KobeFarewell #ThisIsHeartbreaking — BlankTab👣 (@Goat_Villa) February 24, 2020

The strength of a woman is unmatched. A mother. A wife. A friend. Queen Vanessa Bryant! #KobeFarewell — Kevin J. Stuckey (@KevinJStuckey) February 24, 2020

​

Wow having a daughter put this on another level for me. I can’t even imagine how she’s able to perform this speech without losing control. RIP Gigi and Kobe the only good to come out of this if there is any good is that you are both up there together. — MW (@MattWerry) February 24, 2020

​

Superhuman you were a legend, you are a legend,and that means Forever!!! Continue to R.I.P Champions. Vannessa= Strongest woman#KobeFarewell pic.twitter.com/TthJGVk7DU — Ahmad (@Ahmeerdh) February 24, 2020

What a strong woman! Glad she shared the personal stories of Kobe and Gianna. — Traci B. Fly (@tbfly) February 24, 2020

​

this is where i broke down,that whole speech she gave was so heartbreaking and beautiful..she is so strong idk how she did that — Mike🖤💛 (@BurghFanatic412) February 24, 2020