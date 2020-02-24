Kobe Bryant Celebration of Life: Fans Lose It After Michael Jordan Helps Vanessa Bryant Off the Stage Following Heartbreaking Tribute

Viewers watching the Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant celebration of life were left in tears following the poignant moment Michael Jordan took Vanessa Bryant‘s hand and helped her off the stage following her speech. After Vanessa concluded her address to the audience and those watching from home with a heartbreaking eulogy to her late husband and daughter, cameras caught the moment Jordan took her hand in a moving show of support.

Michael Jordan helping Vanessa Bryant after down the stage after her eulogy for Kobe and Gianna Bryant pic.twitter.com/clXQECgQ5s — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) February 24, 2020

Jordan is among a number of NBA players in attendance for Monday’s service. During his two-decade-long career, Bryant became one of just a handful of players to be compared to Jordan as having the potential to be the greatest of all time. In a statement shortly after the fatal Jan. 26 helicopter crash, Jordan had even praised Bryant as “a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see how fans are reacting to the touching show of support.

​

“Michael Jordan helping Vanessa Bryant down from the stage after that speech… Oh, my heart,” tweeted on person.

Still weeping after Vanessa’s speech. What incredible strength. And then it ends with Michael Jordan helping Vanessa down the stage. 💔😭 #RIPKobe #RIPGIANNA — Lindsey Anderson (@lnanderson) February 24, 2020

“Seeing Michael Jordan help Vanessa down the steps of ALL people hit different man,” added somebody else.

​

“Michael Jordan helping Vanessa Bryant off the stage is the best assist of his life,” wrote one viewer.

michael jordan helping vanessa bryant down the steps after giving a eulogy for kobe and gigi.



this just isn’t real. — whitney medworth (@its_whitney) February 24, 2020

“Seeing Michael Jordan grab Vanessa’s hand, for some reason made me tear up even more,” wrote another.

​

“Wow…Michael Jordan helping Vanessa down,” tweeted a viewer. “The energy of that..him being there to do it.”

Michael Jordan helping Vanessa Bryant off the stage after that heart wrenching eulogy is quite possibly the best assist of his life. RIP Kobe. #KobeFarewell pic.twitter.com/931cESPSfo — Jim Shi (@jimshi809) February 24, 2020

“To watch Michael Jordan take Vanessa Bryant’s hand to help her off the stage … just wow,” added another mourner.

​

“Michael Jordan, always a graceful respectful Gentleman, seeing him help Vanessa Bryant after her eulogy of Kobe and Gianna,” commented one viewer.

Vanessa Bryant was the epitome of Grace as she eulogized Kobe and Gianna. Michael Jordan helping her off the stage somehow seemed poetic. #kobememorial #KobeFarewell — Pastor Cheryl Moore (@ZTPASTOR) February 24, 2020

“It was incredibly heartwarming to see Michael Jordan help Vanessa Bryant exit the stage after her eulogy,” reacted somebody else.

​

“Michael Jordan holding back tears while helping Vanessa down the stairs after her speech just broke tf out of me,” reacted another viewer.

Michael Jordan just helped Vanessa Bryant off the stage after she just did the most beautiful job memorializing Kobe and GiGi…none of this will ever make any sense — Lance Dynamite (@Senor_Mojito) February 24, 2020

“Watching Michael Jordan help Vanessa Bryant down the stairs was such a powerful moment,” tweeted somebody else.

​

“Seeing Michael Jordan help Kobe’s wife Vanessa down from her speech was simultaneously beautiful and heartbreaking,” wrote another person.

Michael Jordan helping Vanessa Bryant off the stage just broke me😭



pic.twitter.com/xAYBUHH089 — MBONE (@MboneHD) February 24, 2020

“Seeing Michael Jordan help Vanessa get down the stairs really got me,” added somebody else.

​

“Michael Jordan helping Vanessa off stage shows how deep the NBA family really is,” tweeted another viewer.

Idk how to put in words how Michael Jordan being the one that helped Vanessa down made me feel. It’s very iconic though. https://t.co/jImdEvHC0e — “cookies or cheez-it” ? (@auntiesophsoph_) February 24, 2020

“Kind of perfect that Michael Jordan helped Vanessa back to her seat,” commented somebody else.