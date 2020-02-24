Sports

Kobe Bryant Celebration of Life: Fans Lose It After Michael Jordan Helps Vanessa Bryant Off the Stage Following Heartbreaking Tribute

Viewers watching the Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant celebration of life were left in tears […]

Viewers watching the Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant celebration of life were left in tears following the poignant moment Michael Jordan took Vanessa Bryant‘s hand and helped her off the stage following her speech. After Vanessa concluded her address to the audience and those watching from home with a heartbreaking eulogy to her late husband and daughter, cameras caught the moment Jordan took her hand in a moving show of support.

Jordan is among a number of NBA players in attendance for Monday’s service. During his two-decade-long career, Bryant became one of just a handful of players to be compared to Jordan as having the potential to be the greatest of all time. In a statement shortly after the fatal Jan. 26 helicopter crash, Jordan had even praised Bryant as “a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force.”

“Michael Jordan helping Vanessa Bryant down from the stage after that speech… Oh, my heart,” tweeted on person.

“Seeing Michael Jordan help Vanessa down the steps of ALL people hit different man,” added somebody else.

“Michael Jordan helping Vanessa Bryant off the stage is the best assist of his life,” wrote one viewer.

“Seeing Michael Jordan grab Vanessa’s hand, for some reason made me tear up even more,” wrote another.

“Wow…Michael Jordan helping Vanessa down,” tweeted a viewer. “The energy of that..him being there to do it.”

“To watch Michael Jordan take Vanessa Bryant’s hand to help her off the stage … just wow,” added another mourner.

“Michael Jordan, always a graceful respectful Gentleman, seeing him help Vanessa Bryant after her eulogy of Kobe and Gianna,” commented one viewer.

“It was incredibly heartwarming to see Michael Jordan help Vanessa Bryant exit the stage after her eulogy,” reacted somebody else.

“Michael Jordan holding back tears while helping Vanessa down the stairs after her speech just broke tf out of me,” reacted another viewer.

“Watching Michael Jordan help Vanessa Bryant down the stairs was such a powerful moment,” tweeted somebody else.

“Seeing Michael Jordan help Kobe’s wife Vanessa down from her speech was simultaneously beautiful and heartbreaking,” wrote another person.

“Seeing Michael Jordan help Vanessa get down the stairs really got me,” added somebody else.

“Michael Jordan helping Vanessa off stage shows how deep the NBA family really is,” tweeted another viewer.

“Kind of perfect that Michael Jordan helped Vanessa back to her seat,” commented somebody else.

