Kobe Bryant Was the 2020 Celebrity Death That Hurt the Most, Twitter Says

2020 started with the death of Kobe Bryant, and it was a shock to everyone. Bryant was 41 years old when he died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna and seven other people. There have been numerous celebrities who have died in 2020, but Twitter says Bryant is the one that has hurt the most.

"It was very hard," Bryant's former Lakers teammate Shaquille O'Neal said. "I've never seen anything like this before. I was at the house the day it happened and my son brought me the thing. You know how the internet is. Stop playing with me, get out of my face with that right now. Just stop and then I got the calls. A guy who helped me become as big as I am, and we will always be forever linked."

Bryant retired from the NBA in 2016, but his life was just beginning. He was looking forward to spending a lot of time with his family as well as working on other projects. One of his biggest accomplishments outside of basketball was winning an Academy Award for his film Dear Basketball in 2018. Here's a look at Twitter paying tribute to Bryant as 2020 comes to an end.