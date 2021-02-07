Kitten Bowl 2021: Time, Channel and How to Watch

✖

While many are pumped to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs go at it during the Super Bowl, which you can watch this year for free, there's an alternative for those who want to watch a fluffier (and more adorable) match-up. On Sunday, the Hallmark Channel will air its annual Kitten Bowl. Read on to check out how you can watch all of the cuteness for yourself.

The Kitten Bowl VIII will air on the Hallmark Channel on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. If you can't catch the show on the Hallmark Channel, there are a number of other ways that you can watch the cute event. You can stream the event on both fuboTV and Philo, both of which offer new users a free trial. Instead of seeing all of the kitties "battle" it out on two teams, there will be four teams of adoptable kittens that will take to the field, according to PEOPLE. The event will be hosted by TV personality and animal advocate Beth Stern. Hallmark Channel commentators Cameron Mathison and Tamera Mowry-Housley will join her for the event and will offer play-by-play commentary.

PEOPLE reported that this year's Kitten Bowl marks a major milestone for the event, which first began in 2014. Since the first event, the Kitten Bowl has helped over 50,000 shelter pets find homes. Many of those animals even competed in the Kitten Bowl in years past and were able to find their forever homes after being showcased on the program. The rest of the thousands of pets who have been adopted because of the Kitten Bowl found their forever homes during the weekends on which the annual event aired. Every year, the Kitten Bowl's shelter partners hold events over the course of Super Bowl weekend and they are, consequently, able to help more pets find their homes. According to PEOPLE, this year, the Hallmark Channel will give cash grants to their shelter partners that are able to adopt the most pets over Super Bowl weekend.

In addition to the Kitten Bowl, the Puppy Bowl will also take place on Sunday. The Puppy Bowl will air on Animal Planet at 2 p.m. ET. It will be available to stream on Discovery+. Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg will co-host the three-hour event, with Stewart representing Team Ruff while the rapper will lead on Team Fluff. All of the adorable puppies that take part in the event will be available for adoption.