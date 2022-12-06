Kevin Harvick: Major Career Change Possibly Being Lined up for NASCAR Favorite

Kevin Harvick could be making a career change once the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series series comes to an end. According to Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal, the NASCAR star could join the Fox Sports broadcast team in 2024. Harvick could replace Jeff Gordon who stepped away from the booth following the 2021 season. For the last two seasons, Fox Sports has been filling that spot with several individuals to work alongside announcer Mike Joy and color commentator Clint Bowyer.

Harvick is 46 years old, making him the oldest active full-time driver in the Cup Series. He is getting ready to compete in his 23rd season and hasn't missed a start since 2002, according to Beyond the Flag. In 2022, Harvick won two races and qualified for the playoffs. He finished in 15th place in the final standings, which is his worst finish since 2009. His contract with Stewart-Haas Racing ends after the 2023 season.

.@FoxSports is expected to continue to rotate its third booth position in 2023, versus having a full-time analyst join Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer.



🔲 While Fox's reasoning is unclear, this would give it the chance to possibly bring in @KevinHarvick in '24 if he retires after '23. pic.twitter.com/mhzRUFp2m5 — Adam Stern (@A_S12) November 22, 2022

As far as his future in NASCAR goes, Harvick is expected to decide during the Daytona 500 on Feb. 19. "We're at a point where everybody needs to know what's going on," Harvick said, per NBC Sports. "There's too many tentacles to everything that happens. Whether it's the race team, driver management company, every element needs to know. It's not fair to anybody to have to start the season not knowing."

If Harvick announces his retirement after next season, joining Fox Sports would be a natural move. In the past, Harvick has worked as a broadcaster on NASCAR Xfinity races for Fox Sports and has earned positive reviews. He also founded a management company that represents NASCAR drivers Harrison Burton and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Harvick, who will turn 47 on Thursday, is on his way to the NASCAR Hall of Fame. He won the Cup Series title in 2014, won the Cup Series Regular Season Championship in 2020, and won the 2007 Daytona 500. In 2001, Harvick was named Winston Cup Rookie of the Year and was named Busch Series Most Popular Driver in the same year. In 779 Cup Series races, Harrick has won 60 of them and placed in the top 10 428 times. His 60 Cup Series wins ties him for ninth-most in NASCAR history.