Kenny Omega Expected to Return to AEW This Week
It's been a while since Kenny Omega has competed in All Elite Wrestling (AEW). The last time the former AEW World Champion was in a match was in November of last year when he lost the title to "Hangman" Adam Page at Full Gear. But it looks like Omega is making his way back to action as he's expected to team with The Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday, according to Fightful Select.
Omega has been out with an injury and has been rehabilitating since. Fightful Select reported that Omega was rehabbing multiple injuries and had to have surgery on them. In an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio in February, Omega revealed he was targeting a February comeback.
"The plan, of course, and I was a little too optimistic, I was hoping to be back by February," he said, per Sportskeeda. "It's not looking that way anymore. That's not to say there's a huge snag or that there's something terribly wrong. It's not that. It's just that when you're trying to get appoinments and things fixed, you have it in your brain that, 'oh yeah, I could just call a number and I'll get in the next day.'"
Kenny Omega Is Back Tomorrow!#AEWDynamiteAugust 16, 2022
One person wrote: "It's been too long. Can't wait to have AEW's centerpiece back tonight."prevnext
Kenny Omega returning tomorrow and finding out Cody Rhodes doesn’t work there anymore pic.twitter.com/RQ22Ojmft0— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) August 16, 2022
Missing Kenny Omega : day 266
And hopefully, the last 🖤 pic.twitter.com/9Ly6cydkXS— ✖️.MissCobblepot.✖️ (@MissJoanTaylor) August 17, 2022
It’s past midnight so right now it is Wednesday… and you know what that means!
Kenny Omega will be gracing out TV screens again on #AEWDynamite
On that note Good Bye and Good Night ☺️ #aew #theelite pic.twitter.com/Ww7IiEA6MB— Christine (@ShiningPolaris) August 17, 2022
The day of my wedding vs. Kenny Omega's return day pic.twitter.com/GLtCiqWT39— Juan C. Reneo (@ReneusMeister) August 17, 2022
Summoning Kenny Omega back to Dynamite! pic.twitter.com/dzBcA2OEmt— Gem (@Gemma38321356) August 16, 2022
AEW fans when Kenny Omega isn't the mystery Young Bucks partner https://t.co/qv83UiDdol— Ciarán (@CiaranRH93) August 16, 2022
