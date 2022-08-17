Kenny Omega Expected to Return to AEW This Week

By Brian Jones

It's been a while since Kenny Omega has competed in All Elite Wrestling (AEW). The last time the former AEW World Champion was in a match was in November of last year when he lost the title to "Hangman" Adam Page at Full Gear. But it looks like Omega is making his way back to action as he's expected to team with The Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday, according to Fightful Select. 

Omega has been out with an injury and has been rehabilitating since. Fightful Select reported that Omega was rehabbing multiple injuries and had to have surgery on them. In an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio in February, Omega revealed he was targeting a February comeback.

"The plan, of course, and I was a little too optimistic, I was hoping to be back by February," he said, per Sportskeeda. "It's not looking that way anymore. That's not to say there's a huge snag or that there's something terribly wrong. It's not that. It's just that when you're trying to get appoinments and things fixed, you have it in your brain that, 'oh yeah, I could just call a number and I'll get in the next day.'"  

One person wrote: "It's been too long. Can't wait to have AEW's centerpiece back tonight."

Another fan wrote: "I know that fought before but I'm bummed we never got a Kenny v Cody program in AEW. loved there previous matches and would of loved to see them get to continue that in the future."

One fan replied: "Just in case this is the last, I wanted to thank you for your missing Kenny Omega posts. They brightened my day and gave me hope for his return. You should know that they were/are appreciated."

The Twiter user also said: "It would be funny (and then not really) if he didn't return today. And it's someone totally different."

One person said: I just so badly want it to be Kenny Omega tonight. Not only because we finally have the Best Bout Machine on TV again …but I have made the cutest outfit for Crochet Kenny and want to share it to you all."

One person predicted: "Kenny Omega is gonna return; he and the Young Bucks and LFI are gonna have a 4.5+ star match. RUSH is gonna be on his best behavior, and Dragon Lee is gonna look like a superstar, get pinned, and then gets an AllElite graphic by 9:30."

And this fan wrote: "As a elite and Kenny omega fan I know it's not omega it's page. If y'all been following the BTE vids. Also there could be a swerve with Jay white being it to feud with Adam Cole undisputed vs bullet club but who knows but I know it's not omega."

