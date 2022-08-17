Kenny Omega Expected to Return to AEW This Week

It's been a while since Kenny Omega has competed in All Elite Wrestling (AEW). The last time the former AEW World Champion was in a match was in November of last year when he lost the title to "Hangman" Adam Page at Full Gear. But it looks like Omega is making his way back to action as he's expected to team with The Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday, according to Fightful Select.

Omega has been out with an injury and has been rehabilitating since. Fightful Select reported that Omega was rehabbing multiple injuries and had to have surgery on them. In an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio in February, Omega revealed he was targeting a February comeback.

"The plan, of course, and I was a little too optimistic, I was hoping to be back by February," he said, per Sportskeeda. "It's not looking that way anymore. That's not to say there's a huge snag or that there's something terribly wrong. It's not that. It's just that when you're trying to get appoinments and things fixed, you have it in your brain that, 'oh yeah, I could just call a number and I'll get in the next day.'"