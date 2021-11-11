Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Son Sentenced to Jail for Stabbing Neighbor

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son is heading to jail. According to the Associated Press, Adam Abdul-Jabbar, 29, was sentenced to six months in jail for stabbing his neighbor with a hunting knife during an argument over trash cans in Southern California. He was sentenced on Tuesday after pleading guilty to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of carrying a drink or dagger, with sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury, the Orange County district attorney’s office said.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar’s sentence was stayed until Jan. 7 so he can apply for his confinement. Probation officials will make the defense if he will be permitted his confinement. Prosecutors objected to the plea offer and sought a seven-year jail sentence. The incident happened on June 9, 2020, when Abdul-Jabbar stabbed the 60-year-old neighbor several times. The man confronted him about not taking in the trash cans of Abdul-Jabbar’s elderly roommate. Prosecutors said, the 60-year-old man was stabbed in the back of the head and nearly died of blood loss after collapsing outside of the emergency room.

“This slap on the wrist is an absolute miscarriage of justice,” District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement after the sentencing. “This man nearly bled to death in front of the emergency room doors after being stabbed so violently over and over that his skull was fractured. We believe the complete disregard for human life over a dispute over trashcans is so egregious it warranted prison time.”

“He said, ‘Shut your mouth, I’m gonna stick a knife through your teeth,’” the neighbor, Ray Winsor, said to KCAL in June last year. “I said, ‘Really,’ because I thought he was only joking. I’ve known the kid for a long time. I turned, and he was on me. I thought he was punching me, but he actually had a knife. After the fourth punch, I felt a very sharp pain and noticed blood coming out of me, and then I had one to the top of my head, and I was trying to get back to my house and he was in front of me.”

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the all-time NBA greats. He won six NBA Championships (one with the Milwaukee Bucks and five with the Los Angeles Lakers), was named NBA MVP six times and is a 19-time NBA All-Star.