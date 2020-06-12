Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Son Arrested for Assault After Allegedly Stabbing Neighbor

✖

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stabbing his neighbor in Orange County, California, according to TMZ. Adam Abdul-Jabbar, who appeared on Celebrity Family Feud with his father in 2017, has been charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon. Police told TMZ they responded to a call on June 9 in San Clemente, California.

"The suspect, who is the neighbor of the victim, was arrested without incident," a police spokesperson said to TMZ. The victim transported himself to the hospital "with multiple non-life-threatening injuries." Abdul-Jabbar, 28, has been released from custody and has not commented on the incident. TMZ reached out to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, but his rep hung up on them.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is considered to be one of the best players in NBA history. He was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks No. 1 overall in 1969 and made an immediate impact, leading the team to an NBA Championship in 1971. He was with the Bucks until 1975 when he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. From 1975-1989 Abdul-Jabbar was the anchor of the Lakers, leading the team to five NBA titles during that span. He also won three MVP awards during in L.A. and was named NBA Finals MVP in 1985. Overall Abdul-Jabbar won six NBA Championships, two NBA Finals MVP awards and six MVP awards. He was named to the All-Star team 19 times and the All-NBA team 15 times.

Abdul-Jabbar's success in the NBA was not a big surprise since he had the same success in college. He attended UCLA and led the Bruins to three NCAA Championships. Abdul-Jabbar is a three-time National College Player of the Year winner and his No. 33 jersey is retired. He also won the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016, which is the nation's highest civilian honor.

"The reason we honor Kareem is more than just a pair of goggles and the skyhook," then-President Barack Obama said via NBA.com. "He stood up for his Muslim faith when it wasn't easy and wasn't popular. He's as comfortable sparring with Bruce Lee as he is advocating on Capitol Hill or writing with extraordinary eloquence on patriotism." Ever since retiring from the NBA over 30 years ago, Abdul-Jabbar has been using his platform to speak out on various issues including cancer research, social justice and civil rights.