Kansas City Chiefs Fan Who Attended Season Opener Tests Positive for COVID-19

A fan who attended the season opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texas on Sept. 10 has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Thursday. The fan and the fan's group was sitting in the lower level of the stadium and 10 people have entered quarantine after making close contact with the person. The Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars were the only two teams to allow fans at games this past week.

"The contact tracing mechanisms that the club has in place, including parking and ticket scanning data, as well as video record review, indicate that the individual who has presented positive and the individual's party entered the stadium in compliance with mask mandates." the team said in a statement. When the Chiefs were notified of the positive test, they were able "to pinpoint the names of the other members of the party as well as detailed information about the path and location of entry, and this information was provided to the Health Department. The tracing capabilities at the stadium allow the extension of communication to learn more about the guest's activity the days leading up to and after the game Thursday night."

In August, the Chiefs announced it would allow a limited number of fans to attend the season opener. It was reported 15,895 fans were in attendance for the game, and they took some heat on social media for allegedly booing when both teams locked arms to support unity.

"I thought that was kind of a neat deal, both sides coming together for a cause and the story was told there," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after the game while also mentioning he didn't hear any booing. "We can all learn from this, and really it's just to make us all better, even a stronger country than we already are. We have a chance to just be completely unstoppable when all hands join together and that's a beautiful thing."

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the COVID-19 test for all Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs players, coaches and employees came back negative. That's a good sign as the NFL teams are looking to finish the season healthy. However, with the Chiefs fan testing positive, teams might wait a little longer to have fans back at their home stadiums for games.