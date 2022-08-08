Kansas City Chiefs Cut Former First-Round Pick After Two Seasons With Team

An NFL player who was drafted in the first round back in 2019 is looking to play for a new team. According to ESPN, the Kansas City Chiefs cut cornerback Deandre Baker after being with the team for two seasons. In his two years with the Chiefs, Baker played in 10 games with two starts and recorded 21 tackles, one sack and two passes defended.

Baker was selected by the New York Giants at No. 30 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. He had a strong rookie season, tallying 61 tackles and eight passes defended in 16 games with 15 starts. During the offseason in 2020, Baker was placed on the commissioner's exempt list after being arrested in May of that year. He was charged with armed robbery, but the charges were dropped after the alleged victims' attorney was arrested on extortion charges. Baker was released by the Giants before signing with the Chiefs in November 2020.

Is it possible Baker could make his way back to the Giants? When speaking to the New York Post before signing with the Chiefs in 2020, Baker said he would love to come back to the team that drafted him. "I always had trust in my lawyers and I kept praying every day," Baker said. "I have a praying family. So I always knew I would get through this situation if we stayed honest with ourselves.

"There were a few little moments but just because of the situation, knowing I should be on the field. But there was never a moment when I felt this day would never come. I knew it was coming, just never knew when." Baker continued, "I would have no problem going back there. "Yeah, I'd love to go back to the Giants. "If I had something to say to the Giants, I would say I apologize for the situation and the bad light I brought on the program, even though I was innocent, I give my apology. I think they should give me another chance because my last few games with the Giants, I went out and I did pretty well and now I'm bigger, faster, stronger after working out and I'm ready to prove myself again." Baker played college football at the University of Georgia and was a consensus All-American in 2018 after posting 40 tackles two interceptions and nine passes defended.