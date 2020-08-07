Giants' DeAndre Baker Charged With 4 Counts of Armed Robbery With a Firearm

✖

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker has been formally charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm, according to Broward State attorney Mike Satz via ESPN. If Baker is convicted, he could face 10 years to life in state prison. Baker was originally charged with four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

This stems from an incident in Florida back in May where Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar were accused of stealing money and watches with forced while armed with semiautomatic firearms. A warrant was out for their arrest for Baker and Dunbar at the time. The original warrant stated that Baker threatened victims with a firearm, and multiple witnesses said Baker order another suspect wearing a red mask to shoot an individual who was entering the party.

Dunbar has not been formally charged but him and Baker are currently on the commissioner's exempt list to start training camp. Baker was told to stay away from the Giants' virtual offseason program. Dunbar was able to participate in Seahawks' offseason workouts. Dunbar might have a chance to return to the Seahawks roster. The same can't be said for Baker.

"He's not on our 90-man roster," Giants head coach Joe Judge stated to the media when talking about Baker this week. "Currently, he's on the exempt list. So I'll let the league deal with that issue." Baker's attorney, Patrick G. Patel said the NFLPA appealed the NFL's decision to place Baker on the exempt list. Patel also told SNY's Ralph Vacchiano Baker hopes to "get a hearing as soon as possible with the hope that he gets cleared and resume his career.

Baker, 22, was drafted by the Giants No. 30 overall from the University of Georgia. In his one season with the Giants, Baker recorded 61 tackles and eight passes defended in 16 games. He showed a lot of promise in a rookie season, which was not a surprise considering what he did during his time at Georgia.

In 2018, Baker was a consensus All-American for the Bulldogs after posting 40 tackles, nine passes defended and two interceptions. He also won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2018, which is given to the nationals top defensive back. Baker was a big reason the Bulldogs played for a national championship in 2017.