Julia Rose, One of the Women Who Flashed the Astros Pitcher During World Series Game 5, Gets Lifelong Ban

Instagram model and Shagmag founder Julia Rose can no longer attend Major League Baseball games. On Sunday night, Rose and fellow Instagram model Lauren Summer attended Game 5 of the World Series in Washington and they were seen flashing Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole from behind home plate. It’s is uncertain if Cole saw the women flashing him as they were only a few rows behind home plate, but everyone watching saw it as the video went viral. And because of that, the MLB has banned both women from attending future games and events.

“During the game, you violated the fan code of conduct by exposing yourself during the 7th inning, in order to promote a business,” a letter read that was sent to Rose and Summer which Rose shared on Twitter.

According to the New York Post, the women claimed that they exposed themselves to support beast cancer research since it’s Breast Cancer Awareness month. But even if it were for a good cause, fans won’t see the two women at a baseball game for a very long time.

As for Cole, he wasn’t distracted by the stunt, as he was able to lead the Astros to a 7-1 win over the Washington Nationals givng them a 3-2 series lead after being down 2-0 to start the series last week. Cole had one of his usual stellar performances, allowing one earned run and striking out nine batters in seven innings.

“I thought his execution was better, and I think when he dotted his pitches it was great,” Astros manager AJ Hinch said after the game. “When he missed, he was barely missing in the right areas. And I think his rhythm, his timing, his use of his pitches got better and better as the game went on.”

“He was unbelievable,” Houston outfielder George Springer said. “He brings intensity, a tenacity … I don’t really know how to describe it. He showed up today and it was business from the time he got here until the time he came out of the game. He was lights-out. He threw all of his stuff for strikes and it was special to watch.”

The Astros and Nationals will return to action in Game 6 which will be played on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. If the Astros win, they will clinch their second World Series victory in three seasons.