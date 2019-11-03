UFC 244: Jorge Masvidal Is Crowned as the ‘BMF’ by Dwayne Johnson

Saturday night, UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal was officially given the title of “BMF” during UFC 244. With his victory over Nate Diaz, he improved his win streak and was also given the $50,000 belt by guest presenter Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Of course, this belt also came with a fancy new title. He is now the “Baddest Mother F—er” in the UFC.

The path to victory came by way of a stoppage by the ring doctors. The two fighters traded punches and kicks throughout the early portions of the bout, but one hit by Masvidal opened up a cut above Diaz’s eye.

After three rounds, which were viewed as belonging to Masvidal, the doctors called a stop to the fight and awarded the victory to the “Gamebred Fighter.”

Heading into the battle between these two welterweights, there was an expectation that the fight would be defined by brutal hits in the octagon. Johnson even referred to both Diaz and Masvidal as warriors after watching them during weigh-ins. Their energy is actually one reason why he thought this battle would truly showcase the undisputed “BMF” in the UFC.

“Being on this [UFC] stage with them, you can FEEL this strong calm before the storm energy between [Nate Diaz] & [Jorge Masvidal],” Johnson wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. “Their body language and eyes say it all. These two warriors are gonna light it up at the Garden tomorrow night!!! Honored to present this new and one of a kind, BMF Title to the winner.”

As the product in the octagon showed, the two fighters were willing to live up to the hype. Masvidal, in particular, landed some massive kicks to both the head and the body that turned the fight in his advantage.

Granted, the Stockton Slugger in Diaz had some big punches of his own. He even blew a kiss to the crowd after landing a hit on Masvidal. Despite having limited vision due to the blood from his cut, Diaz never backed away from the challenge.

Diaz tags Masvidal and then Masvidal blows a kiss to the crowd. Unreal! #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/mKp0b5lLJd — UFC (@ufc) November 3, 2019

Of course, the 16-year veteran in Masvidal had a slight advantage in the odds over Diaz based on his recent knockouts of Darren Till and Ben Askren. He has been consistently productive against opponents throughout his career and appeared ready for the biggest stage.

Diaz, on the other hand, was absent from the octagon for three years, but he was able to make a return to the UFC in stunning fashion. Specifically, he defeated Anthony Pettis before calling out Masvidal.

Given the history of these two veteran fighters, it was expected that the battle in the octagon would be extremely exciting for those in attendance, as well as those watching at home. This was certainly the case, and now Masvidal can boast that he is the “Baddest Mother F—er” in the UFC.

(Photo Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty)