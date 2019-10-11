Mountain Bike Pro Jordie Lunn Dead at 36

Jordie Lunn, a mountain bike pro from Canada, died after suffering a bike accident in Mexico the family announced on Friday. He was 36 years old.

Lunn was riding with his friends and he suffered a fatal head injury. He was known for his bike videos that would get millions of views on YouTube.

“Jordie lost his life doing exactly what he loved,” Lunn’s family said in a statement to Pinkbike.

“Jordie had an incredible 20+ year career as a mountain biker,” his family continued. “He will always be cherished for his heart and love that he gave to his family, friends, and fans, as well as the incredible talent that he had on his bikes.”

Darren Berrecloth was one of the friends riding with Lunn at the time of his accident and he sent him a message after he passed away.

“Jordie to me was a part of my family as I was a part of his. He was a brother to me as we grew up in a small town with nothing other than our parents’ love and our determination to ride bikes, have fun, and get rad,” Berrecloth said on Pinkbike.

“Whether it was lighting each other’s hair on fire or chasing each other around with a potato cannon, we islanders always have done things our own way. Jordie was one of a f*cking kind. The sibling of two brothers that, if you had the pleasure of knowing the trio of bandits at the household, you were always on your toes around as you never knew what kind of shenanigans were about to go down.

“I’ve loved Jordie as a brother from the moment we became riding buddies, as biking will build that bond in friends. He was always an inspiration to me to be honest, his ability to see the positive in everything when I was down was uplifting. He had the heart of a lion and the hug of a grizzly bear.”

Lunn had a successful career. In 2003, he was the second-ranked North American in the World Cup Standings and he was a member of the Canadian downhill team. He has nearly 70,000 followers on his Instagram page and his last post was on October 2 when he showed off his skills in Belgium.