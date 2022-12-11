John Wall Talks Shooting His Shot With Keri Hilson in 'Cold as Balls' Exclusive Clip

John Wall gets personal in the new episode of Cold as Balls. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the new episode from the Kevin Hart sports talk series, and Hart asks Wall about shooting his shot with R&B singer Keri Hilson. Wall said he had to go for it after Hilson went to social media and pointed out the NBA star out while he was sitting on the sidelines. There is no word if Wall and Hilson dated after the two connected on social media, but the two were spotted together hanging out at Wilson's 30th birthday celebration in 2012.

At that time, Wall was in the early stages of his NBA career. In 2010, the Kentucky alum was selected No. 1 overall by the Washinton Wizards in the NBA Draft. He was named to the All-Rookie Team in 2011 and was selected to his first All-Star team in 2014. Wall would be with the Wizards for 10 years before being traded to the Houston Rockets in December 2020. In July this year, Wall signed with the Los Angeles Clippers, and in 22 games, Wall is averaging 12.6 points and 5.6 assists per contest.

Earlier this year, Wall, 32, opened up about some life-changing events he had to deal with. "At one point in time I thought about committing suicide," Wall said at a Salvation Army charity event. "Tearing my Achilles, my mom being sick, my mom passing, my grandma passing a year later, all this in the midst of COVID at the same time. "Me going to chemotherapy, sitting [with] my mom taking her last breaths wearing the same clothes for three days straight laying on the couch beside her."

Hilson, 40, has released two studio albums and is known for performing the song "Knock You Down" which reached No. 3 on the Billboard Top 100 chart and was nominated for a Grammy. In 2010, Hilson earned another Grammy nomination for Best New Artist but lost to Zac Brown Band.

In an interview with BET, Hilson talked about working on a new album. "During the time I was working on music last and felt prepared to release, I had lost my father and then I disappeared into movie land with 5-7 films since then," Hilson said. "Music needed to take a seat because it requires a lot of you to prepare and plan — creating is the easy part." Wall's episode of Cold as Balls will premiere on the LOL Network's YouTube Channel on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 11 a.m. ET.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.