Rockets' Russell Westbrook Traded to Wizards for John Wall

NBA stars Russell Westbrook and John Wall will be with new teams this upcoming season. On Wednesday, the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards announced they agreed to trade star point guards Russell Westbrook and John Wall in a monster deal. The Rockets get Wall as well as a lottery-protected 2020 first-round draft pick. The Wizards get Westbook who has been frustrated with the way things have been going during his time in Houston.

According to ESPN, both teams have been talking about getting the trade done for weeks. Rockets general manager Rafael Stone and Wizards general manager Tommy Stone got on the phone on Tuesday to work out a deal after trade talks stalled in mid-November. Westbrook and former Rockets teammate James Harden told the team during the offseason that they wished to be moved. The Rockets said they want to keep Harden and hoping the addition of Wall will help him and the team make a run at the NBA title.

OFFICIAL: We've acquired G Russell Westbrook from the @HoustonRockets in exchange for G John Wall and a future lottery-protected first round pick — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 3, 2020

Westbrook was only with the Rockets for one season. He played in 57 regular-season games and averaged 23.2 points, 7.1 rebound and 8.3 assists per game. He spent his first 11 seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder and became one of the top stars in the league. In 2017, Westbrook was named MVP after finishing the year averaging 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.3 assists per contest. Westbrook is a nine-time NBA All-Star, a two-time member of the All-NBA First Team, a five-time member of the All-NBA Second Team and won the scoring title in 2015 and 2017. He's also an Olympic champion, winning the gold medal for basketball at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Welcome to H-Town, @JohnWall! Give our newest Rocket a follow! pic.twitter.com/OfGFhd9tK7 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 3, 2020

Wall was drafted by the Wizards in 2010 after having a stellar career at Kentucky. He's a five-time NBA All-Star and was named to the All-NBA Third Team in 2017, which has been Wall's best season as he averaged 23.1 points, 10.7 steams and two assists per game. This past season. Wall averaged 20.7 and 8.7 assists in 32 games.