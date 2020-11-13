John Elway Recovers From COVID-19, Returns to Broncos Facility

✖

John Elway is healthy and back at work. According to Denver Broncos reporter Mike Klis, Elway has recovered from COVID-19 and has returned to the team facility. The Broncos general manager and Joe Ellis, the team's president and CEO tested positive for the coronavirus last week. Klis said that Ellis has not been cleared to return to the facility as he's still battling the virus.

"John immediately left UCHealth Training Center on Monday morning after experiencing minor symptoms that he quickly brought to the attention of our medical staff," the Broncos said in a statement last week. "Other than mild symptoms, both Joe and John are doing well. They will continue to work from home in self-isolation and participate in virtual meetings while their health is monitored."

Broncos boss update: GM John Elway has recovered nicely from COVID and is cleared to return to his office tomorrow. CEO/President Joe Ellis is still battling symptoms and is not yet cleared to return. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) November 12, 2020

COVID-19 has hit the Broncos hard this year. As mentioned by Broncos Wire, Elway, Ellis, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, right guard Graham Glasgow, defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, offensive line coach Mike Munchak and running backs coach Curtis Modkins have spent time in isolation due to the virus. Earlier this year, linebacker Von Miller became one of the first NFL players to contract COVID-19. He is currently out for the season with an ankle injury.

"My lungs were constricting," Miller said to the Washington Post back in May when talking about the symptoms he had while batting the virus. "My asthma nebulizer helped, but it still didn't feel like it was supposed to. That was the most frightening part. Just going to sleep knowing that my oxygen level could drop, and I could wake up and have to go to the hospital."

Elway, 60, has been the Broncos GM since 2011. But most Broncos fans remember the work he did as a player from 1983-1998. During his playing career, Elway was named MVP in 1987 after throwing for 3,198 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also ran for 304 yards and four scores. He's also been selected to the Pro Bowl nine times and name to the All-Pro team three times. In the final two years of his career, Elway led the Broncos to Super Bowl victories and was named MVP of Super Bowl XXXIII. He's a member of the 1990s All-Decade Team and the 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.