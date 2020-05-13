Broncos' Von Miller Opens up About 'Frightening' Battle With Coronavirus

✖

Von Miller is still reflecting on his battle with coronavirus. In an interview with the Washington Post, the Denver Broncos linebacker opened up about his battle with COVID-19 after contracting the virus in mid-April. Miller revealed that he had trouble breathing and was worried about his oxygen levels going down while going to sleep.

"My lungs were constricting," he told the Washington Post. "My asthma nebulizer helped, but it still didn’t feel like it was supposed to. That was the most frightening part. Just going to sleep knowing that my oxygen level could drop and I could wake up and have to go to the hospital." Miller also said he lost his sense of taste and smell and his diet suffered because he didn't have an appetite. While Miller had coronavirus, he missed 17 days of his offseason training program and was nervous when it came to what would happen if things didn't get better.

"The first four, five days I was honestly nervous," Miller continued. "I wouldn't say that I thought I was going to die or anything like that, but it did cross my mind a little bit... I still feel my lungs trying to get back in shape. It’s just all the wear and tear that it puts on your lungs." The NFL is looking to start the season on time despite the coronavirus pandemic. They can push the dates back if needed, but Miller has a message for the league.

"Everybody’s got to stay masked up. I want to be safe," Miller siad. "I want to make sure I can still deliver football to the fans, but I want to do it as safe as possible. I'm not cutting any corners when it comes to that."

Miller was the second NFL player to test positive for coronavirus with the first being Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Brian Allen. The Broncos star player has been one of the best linebackers in the league, reaching the Pro Bowl eight times and being named to the 2010s All-Decade Team.

"Von has elected to share his diagnosis publicly to emphasize that anyone can be afflicted with coronavirus," the Broncos said in a statement in April. "Von is doing well and recovering at home in self-isolation. He remains under the care of team doctors, who are following all coronavirus treatment procedures to ensure a safe environment for Von and our community. Von is the first member of the Broncos' organization known to have tested positive for COVID-19."