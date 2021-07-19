Watch: John Cena Makes WWE Return at Money in the Bank, and Fans Go Wild

✖

John Cena is back. On Sunday night during WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, the 16-time champion made a surprise appearance towards the end of the show. He appeared after Roman Reigns defeated Edge to retain the Universal Championship, and fans erupted. Cena went to the ring and approached Reigns, who started to lift his championship belt. Cena responded with his "You Can't See Me" taunt and then motioned to the crowd.

After his appearance on Money in the Bank, Cena cut a promo announcing his next WWE appearance. "Money in the Bank shocked the world with so many surprises, so many of the WWE Universe have a litany of questions. Who? What? When? Where? Why? Amongst others," Cena said in the promo video. "Well, I'm not going to make you wait for answers, I am kicking off Monday Night Raw to tell you my motivation and you're not going to want to miss it."

With Cena being on Raw, this doesn't mean he will only be seen on Monday nights. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select (per our sister site ComicBook.com), Cena will be a free agent, meaning he will likely be seen on Raw and SmackDown. It's been reported that Cena will take on Reigns for the title at SummerSlam, so Cena could appear more on the Blue brand show leading up to one of WWE's biggest shows of the year. WWE fans knew Cena was returning soon, but it was just a matter of when.

"Roman is walking in his own steps, he follows in no one's footsteps," Reigns said in an interview with Bleacher Report in April. "This happens every time a marquee attraction has moved on. I went through it, everybody said it with Steve [Austin] and The Rock and I understand that. But Roman is crafting his own path, and I think it's very important to say that he's doing a great job. I feel this is the best he's ever been and that comes with comfort. I don't know what got him over that hill, but he's over it and that's a very important one to jump over."

Cena last appeared on WWE TV last year when he lost to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 37. During his time away, Cena has been working on different TV shows and movies, such as F9 and The Suicide Squad. Cena is one of the most successful Superstars in WWE history winning the WWE Championship 13 times and the World Heavyweight Championship three times.