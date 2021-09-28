Joe Montana Shares Thoughts on Aaron Rodgers’ Future With Packers (Exclusive)

Aaron Rodgers has the Green Bay Packers in the right direction after a tough season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints. But even if the Packers reach and win the Super Bowl this season, will Aaron Rodgers be the quarterback for the Packers next year and beyond? PopCulture.com recently caught up with NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana, who thinks Rodgers could be back with the Packers next season. However, Montana also believes that Rodgers may have already made up his mind and could be ready to join a new team in 2022.

“I think that’s all up to Green Bay, where he goes and himself. Maybe he’s reached the point sort of like Tom [Brady] did where he’d just had enough of whatever is going on there,” Montana told PopCulture. “I can’t imagine them trying to let him go. As long as he still plays like he played last weekend, he’ll be fine, and so will the Packers. But in today’s day and age, everybody’s moving around a little bit. How many quarterbacks change teams? You never saw that in the past. It may just become part of the game, just like any other position.”

Rodgers missed all of the offseason workouts as he was thinking about either playing for another team or retire as he was frustrated with some of the decisions the team has made over the year. When training camp began in July, Rodgers reported to the team facility and worked out with the team throughout the preseason. He did sign a new contract with the Packers that makes him a free agent after the 2022 season. But if Rodgers wanted to be traded after this year, the Packers have the ability to do that.

Montana knows about changing teams in the later stages of an NFL career. He was a member of the San Francisco 49ers from 1979-1992 before joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 1993. Montana won four Super Bowls with the 49ers but also had success with the Chiefs, leading the team to the AFC Championship game in 1993 and a playoff appearance in 1994 before announcing his retirement in 1995.

Rodgers and Montana are two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, so if Rodgers were to play for another team it’s likely he will have a lot of success. But if the Packers make a run at the Super Bowl, it would be hard to see Rodgers leave and end his career with another team.