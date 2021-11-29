Joe Buck Takes Shot at Aaron Rodgers During Packers-Rams Game

Joe Buck began the Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams game with a shot at Aaron Rodgers. At the start of the broadcast, Buck dropped a line about Rodgers and his alleged COVID toe. It was set up by Erin Andrews, who told Buck during the Fox Sports broadcast that Rodgers received a pain-killing injection on the fractured toe so he could play on Sunday.

“Today, he took a pain-killing injection pregame where he said he can only feel nine toes. He told us his play will not be limited,” Andrews said on the broadcast, per Yahoo Sports. This led to Buck replying: “So Aaron is telling us that he’s had that toe immunized against the pain.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/SportsDSD_/status/1465072528594976768?s=20

What Buck is referring to when saying “immunized” is Rodgers’ saying the same thing when asked if he received the COVID-19 vaccine back in August. When he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, it was revealed that Rodgers received alternate treatment instead of the vaccine, and the league determined him to be unvaccinated. Rodgers took heat for saying he was “immunized,” but when talking about it on The Pat McAfee Show, he admitted to misleading people.

“I share an opinion that polarizing,” Rodgers said. “I misled some people about my status, which I take full responsibility for those comments. But in the end, I have to stay true to who I am and what I’m about. I stand behind the things that I said. I have a ton of empathy for people who have been going through the worst part of this pandemic, which has affected all of us in different ways.”

Rodgers got the last laugh on Sunday as he led the Packers to a 36-28 victory of the Rams to improve their record to 9-3 on the year. In the game, Rodgers threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for one touchdown. The Packers have a commanding lead in the NFC North, and they are in second place in the NFC behind the Arizona Cardinals. Rodgers is happy the team has a week off because it gives him and his teammates time to rest and get healthy.

“Last week I tried to do some stuff on Friday, felt like we needed maybe a little jolt, and that kind of impacted Sunday a little bit from a pain standpoint,” Rodgers said after the game, per the Packers’ official website. “It definitely helped looking at the scans. The healing, kind of get to a better spot, so I’ve definitely felt better, but … there was definitely some pain I was dealing with.”