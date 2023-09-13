J.J. And Kealia Watt Talk 'Perfect Transition' of Becoming Owners of Burnley F.C. (Exclusive)

J.J. Watt and his wife, Kealia Watt, made a big move earlier this year. After having success on the fields of their respective sports, the couple announced that they are investors in the English soccer team Burnley F.C. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to the Watts about the new venture, and they said they are enjoying the experience.

"It's been so much fun. It is been a perfect transition for us after our career," Kealia exclusively told PopCulture. "We've gotten to go out there multiple times, and to just be in that environment and be at those games and feel the competitiveness, it's been amazing. And now to watch them play against the best teams in the world, it's been awesome."

Burnley was promoted to the Premier League for the 2023-24 season after winning the EFL Championship last year. For this season, Burnley has played in three matches and has lost all three of them. If Burnley finishes in 18th, 19th or 20th place this season, the club will be relegated after earning a promotion.

While J.J. and Kealia Watt focus on Burnley, they are also doing good work in the community. Last week, the former NFL star and former soccer pro hosted a community event and youth flag football clinic in Houston, Texas. It was in part of the Watts' partnership with Frito-Lay Variety Packs and Cheetos Mac 'N Cheese to increase nutritious meals for students across the nation.

"We're looking forward to it," J.J. told PopCulture.com before the event. "We're going to play some flag football with the kids. We're going to have a little friendly competition, hopefully between Kealia and myself and it doesn't get too competitive, but you never know with us. It's just a chance to get out in the community. We love Houston, we love the kids, and we're really looking forward to playing some flag football."

Kealia explained why she and her husband wanted to be involved in the partnership. "Food insecurity is a huge issue in this country, and we're so proud to partner with Frito-Lay," she said. "They're making a huge donation to help feed kids, and it's such an important issue. And we're also obviously so passionate about youth sports. So to be able to come to Houston and go to this event in a city that we love so much, it really means a lot to us."